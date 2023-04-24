Advertisement

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Updated: April 24, 2023 9:43 AM IST
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.

Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Benjamin White.

