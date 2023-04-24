Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Advertisement
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle
9:43 AM
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Benjamin White.
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland 2nd Test - TEST
24 Apr 2023 10:00 IST - 28 Apr 2023
Toss: Ireland, Elected To: Bat
