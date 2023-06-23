Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs OMA 11 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

6/1 (2.0 Ovs)
Aqib Ilyas 1*(1) 0x4, 0x6
Jatinder Singh 4*(2) 1x4, 0x6
Lahiru Kumara 1 - 0 - 5 - 1
Kasun Rajitha 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
12:40 AM
Who walks out?
12:40 AM
1.4 Lahiru Kumara to Kashyap Prajapati, out, OUT! lbw b Lahiru Kumara.
12:39 AM
1.3 Lahiru Kumara to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
12:39 AM
1.2 Lahiru Kumara to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, On a good length, on off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ gets behind the line and defends it to cover-point.Â
12:38 AM
1.1 Lahiru Kumara to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, DROPPED! Lahiru KumaraÂ has dropped a sitter! Begins on a good length, on middle, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ looks to work it across the line. Gets a leading edge and the ball lobs towards Lahiru KumaraÂ who lets it slip through his hands in his follow through.Â
12:38 AM
Lahiru KumaraÂ bowling to these two in the middle will be fun to watch.
12:37 AM
0.6 Kasun Rajitha to Jatinder Singh, no run, Shortish length, around off, Jatinder SinghÂ stays back and defends it to point.Â
12:36 AM
0.5 Kasun Rajitha to Kashyap Prajapati, 1 run, In the air...but safe! Around leg, on a length, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ gets a leading edge as he looked to flick. Luckily for him, the drops out of reach of the mid on fielder. A single taken.Â
12:36 AM
0.4 Kasun Rajitha to Kashyap Prajapati, no run,Â Back of a length, on off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ hangs back and dabs it to backward point.Â
12:36 AM
0.3 Kasun Rajitha to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, On middle, angled in, on a good length, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ gets behind the line and keeps it out.Â
12:34 AM
0.2 Kasun Rajitha to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Beauty! Shaping away, on a good length, outside off, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ has a feel for the delivery and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
12:34 AM
0.1 Kasun Rajitha to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Action straightaway! Rajitha starts off on a hard length, angling in, on middle and leg, Kashyap PrajapatiÂ gets beaten for pace and wears it on the thigh pad. Sri LankaÂ go up in appeal but the umpire is unmoved.Â
12:31 AM
All in readiness for the action to start as the two umpires make their way out to the middle. The Sri LankanÂ players take their respective fieldÂ positions and they are joined by the two OmanÂ openers. Jatinder SinghÂ and Kashyap PrajapatiÂ will open the innings for Oman. Kasun RajithaÂ will start with the new ball for Sri Lanka. Let's play...Â
12:26 AM
The first ball in this crucial Group B fixture is moments away but before that, the match officials and the two sets of players will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Oman's first followed by the national anthem of Sri Lanka.Â
12:13 AM
Zeeshan Maqsood, the captain of Oman,Â says that batting first wouldn't make a lot of difference as it's just the first few overs they need to negotiate. He adds that people back in the country are happy and they are backing them. Informs that they are playing with the same team.Â
12:07 AM
Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka,Â says they will bowl first because of theÂ overcast conditions. He adds that they are a confident side but they can not take Oman lightly. They are going in with the same squad.Â
12:07 AM
Oman (Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (WK), Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.
12:07 AM
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.
