Live SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Cricket Score And Latest Match Updates: Pakistan chase a mammoth target of 508 runs on the fifth day of the second Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle. A Sri Lanka win looks to be the most likely result, but for that to happen – they need nine more wickets. It would be interesting to see if Babar and Co. can put up a tough fight. Sri Lanka gained a virtually unassailable position in the second Test after Dhananjaya de Silva hit a ninth Test century, and Dimuth Karunaratne and Ramesh Mendis joined him in substantial partnerships.

It was the partnership between Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva late on day three that bailed Sri Lanka out of trouble from 117/5. On day four, the pair continued to pile on the runs as they dealt with everything Pakistan had to throw at them. Both the batters were resolute in their defence in their opening exchanges, opting to rotate strike regularly instead of searching for boundaries. Skipper Karunaratne joined Sri Lanka’s elite 6000-run club early in the day, becoming the sixth batter from the nation to do so.

Once they got their eye in, the boundaries started to flow regularly. Dhananjaya brought up the 100-run stand for the sixth wicket with a four through mid-wicket. The very next over, Karunratne got to his 31st Test fifty. His fellow batting partner wasn’t to be left behind as he too got to the milestone a few overs later. In the end, the home side declared their second innings on 360/8.

SL vs PAK 2022 Team Squads:

Sri Lanka Team Squads : Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Pakistan Team Squads :Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah