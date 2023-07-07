LIVE NOW
Live Score-Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs WI Super Sixes - 9 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
12:09 AM
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.
12:09 AM
West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein.
12:08 AM
Shai HopeÂ says itÂ is important to start well and get a big total on the board. Informs Brooks is back in the team. Shares they will try and be clinical just like the previous match.
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Scotland Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - Super Sixes - Match 8 - ODI
06 Jul 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
Netherlands beat Scotland by 4 wickets
USA Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - 9/10 Place Play off - ODI
06 Jul 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat USA by 1 run
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
05 Jul 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 17 runs (D/L method)
West Indies Vs Oman Live Cricket Score - Super Sixes - Match 7 - ODI
05 Jul 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
West Indies beat Oman by 7 wickets
