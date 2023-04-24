LIVE NOW
Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs DC 34 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
19:10 PM
Hyderabad's skipper, Aiden MarkramÂ says that they would have bowled first anyway and reckons the surface will stay pretty much the same throughout. Adds that it is an important game for them and in such situations, you need to get points on the board and it should be a good game of cricket. Informs that there is one change in the 16 with Nitish Kumar ReddyÂ coming in and adds that their top 6-7 remains the same.
19:09 PM
David Warner, the captain of DelhiÂ says that they will bat first. Adds that it looks like a nice surface and they would like to post a good total and then defend it. Tells that it is important to start well in the Powerplay with both bat and ball. Mentions that he loves this crowd and thanks them for their support over the years and he just wants to entertain them. Informs they have made two changes as Sarfaraz KhanÂ and Ripal PatelÂ come in.
19:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Delhi -Â Â Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull.
19:08 PM
DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Philip Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma.
19:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Hyderabad -Â Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi.
19:08 PM
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.Â
