Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs KKR 47 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

20/2 (2.3 Ovs)
Jason Roy 13*(10) 3x4, 0x6
Nitish Rana (C) 0*(0) 0x4, 0x6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1.3 - 0 - 12 - 0
Marco Jansen 1 - 0 - 8 - 2
19:42 PM
2.1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy, No run.
19:42 PM
Who will walk out now?
19:41 PM
1.6 Marco Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Marco JansenÂ strikes again and this time, he removes Venkatesh Iyer!
19:40 PM
1.5 Marco Jansen to Jason Roy, 1 run, Bowls this one slightly short and onto the pads. Jason RoyÂ clips this towards deep square leg for a couple of a single.Â
19:39 PM
1.4 Marco Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, 3 runs, Goes full this time and into the stumps. Venkatesh IyerÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket and picks up three runs.Â
19:38 PM
1.3 Marco Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR, EDGED AND FOUR! Marco JansenÂ takes the batter by surprise and there is no second slip in place! Bowls this back of a length and just outside the off stump. Venkatesh IyerÂ looks to fend but the ball goes off the outside half of the bat towards third man for four runs.Â
19:37 PM
1.2 Marco Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, no run, Nails this yorker just outside the off pole. Venkatesh IyerÂ digs this out back towards the bowler.Â
19:37 PM
Venkatesh IyerÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.
19:36 PM
1.1 Marco Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, out, OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Marco JansenÂ strikes first ball and removes Rahmanullah GurbazÂ for a golden duck! Marco JansenÂ begins his spell on a hard length, around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to target Jansen straightaway and tries to go down the ground. The ball climbs on him and gets it from the splice of the bat. The balloons in the air towards mid on where Harry BrookÂ settles under it and does the rest. A huge blow for Kolkata as they lose the in-form Rahmanullah Gurbaz.Â
19:35 PM
Marco JansenÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
19:34 PM
0.6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy, no run, A confident appeal for LBW but turned down! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ serves this one on a good length and around leg, Jason RoyÂ dances down the track and swipes across the line. He misses and wears it on the front pad but the umpire is unmoved. Aiden MarkramÂ isn't convinced enough and opts not to review.Â
19:34 PM
0.5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy, no run, On a length and swinging in, around off, Jason RoyÂ pushes it to mid on for a dot.
19:33 PM
0.4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy, FOUR, FOUR MORE! Fuller and swinging in on off, Jason RoyÂ shimmies and hoicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
19:32 PM
0.3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy, FOUR, FOUR! Jason RoyÂ and Kolkata are underway! Drags his length back and bowls it around off, Jason RoyÂ punches it uppishly towards cover but the ball drops just in front of the diving Abdul SamadÂ at cover. Samad is unable to get his body behind the ball and it goes for a boundary.Â
19:32 PM
0.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy, no run, Beaten! Another one on a good length and swinging away, outside off, Jason RoyÂ uses his feet and goes for the drive away from the body. Luckily for him, he does not edge this one.Â
19:31 PM
0.1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy, no run, Starts on a good length and shaping away outside off, Jason RoyÂ advances down the track and leaves the ball alone.
19:30 PM
We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Hyderabad players are in a huddle near the boundary line for some last-minute team chat before dispersing and taking their respective fielding positions. Jason RoyÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ are the openers for Kolkata as they look to get their team off to an explosive start.Â Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
19:15 PM
Aiden Markram, the skipper of Hyderabad, saysÂ that they would have batted first as well due to their results batting first. Adds that they have done well bowling first at this venue and will look to do the same. Mentions that they are at a time in the competition where they need to play more consistent cricket. Feels that their batters need to put their hands up and adds thatÂ bowling and fielding has been better game to game. Ends by informing thatÂ Kartik Tyagi comes into the team for this game.Â
19:12 PM
Nitish Rana,Â the skipper of Kolkata, says they will bat first. Mentions that it looks like a good wicket so they want to set a good total and try to defend it. Explains that they need to focus on the games coming their way rather than where they are on the table so they are looking to win this game first. Claims that they have had a lot of injuries with Jason RoyÂ missing the last game and Shardul ThakurÂ was injured before that but says it is good that they are all our back for this game. Reckons that most teams have extra batters due to the Impact Player rule and teams have started scoring above 200 so they want to save 10-15 runs wherever they can. Informs that Jason RoyÂ comes in for David WieseÂ and Vaibhav AroraÂ comes into the side for Narayan Jagadeesan.Â
19:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Kolkata - Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson and Kulwant Khejroliya.
19:08 PM
KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Jason Roy (In for David Wiese), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
19:08 PM
Impact Players nominated by Hyderabad - Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sanvir Singh.Â
19:08 PM
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(C), Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan.Â
