Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs MI 25 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

23/0 (2.2 Ovs)
Rohit Sharma (C) 14*(9) 3x4, 0x6
Ishan Kishan (W) 8*(5) 0x4, 1x6
Washington Sundar 0.2 - 0 - 8 - 0
Marco Jansen 1 - 0 - 9 - 0
19:41 PM
2.1 Washington Sundar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, Four!
19:39 PM
1.6 Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, SIX, SIX! BANG! Ishan KishanÂ with the first maximum of the match! Marco JansenÂ bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ gets a bit hurried, but adjusts well to swivel and hooks it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
19:39 PM
1.5 Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, no run, Fullish and down the leg side, Ishan KishanÂ looks to slog, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball rolls towards short mid-wicket.
19:38 PM
1.4 Marco Jansen to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, This is on a good length and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ guides it towards third man for a run.
19:37 PM
1.4 Marco Jansen to Rohit Sharma, wide, 1 run, Marco JansenÂ sprays this full, but way outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ tries to reach for it, but misses. Wided.
19:37 PM
1.3 Marco Jansen to Rohit Sharma, no run, This is pitched up and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ drills it firmly but finds mid off.
19:36 PM
1.2 Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Full again and on off, Ishan KishanÂ taps it in front of short covers and scampers across for a run as Aiden MarkramÂ fails to collect it cleanly on the first attempt. It was a risky run.
19:35 PM
1.1 Marco Jansen to Ishan Kishan, no run, Marco JansenÂ begins with a full delivery, on off, Ishan KishanÂ drives it straight to point.
19:35 PM
Marco JansenÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
19:34 PM
0.6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! First boundary comes up of the bat of Rohit Sharma! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ serves this a touch fuller and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ dances down the track and carves it over covers for a boundary.
19:33 PM
0.5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma, no run, Three dots in a row! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ lands this on a good length and on middle, shaping in, Rohit SharmaÂ manages to keep it out to the leg side.
19:33 PM
0.4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma, no run, On a length and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ knocks it towards short covers.
19:32 PM
0.3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma, no run, Fuller one and on middle, swinging in sharply, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to clip it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball goes nowhere.
19:32 PM
0.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Back of a length and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ steers it past point for a run.
19:31 PM
0.1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Rohit SharmaÂ and Mumbai are underway straightaway! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ starts with a full delivery around off, shaping away, Rohit SharmaÂ leans on and drives it wide of mid off for a single.
19:28 PM
We are all set for the game to begin asÂ the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Hyderabad players are taking their respective fielding positions as Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ stride out to center to open the inning for Mumbai. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
19:18 PM
Cameron GreenÂ is up for a quick chat and he says that they are slowly getting back their confidence and they have been slow starters in previous seasons as well. Adds that he has not changed anything in his batting but it is all about match-ups in the middle. Mentions that both Suryakumar YadavÂ and Rohit SharmaÂ are very chilled people and it is nice to play under them. Tells that the wicket here is always good for batting and they hope that they can get the two points.
19:17 PM
Rohit SharmaÂ the skipper of Mumbai says that the tournament has been fantastic and has gone from strength to strength over the years. Adds that quality players have come through both locally and abroad due to this competition. Mentions that theyÂ have to play good cricket to overcome theÂ challenge of posting a goodÂ total and have to show the sameÂ intent and aggression. Explains that since they are away from home, they need to assess the conditions first. Informs that Duan JansenÂ misses out and Jason BehrendorffÂ comes in as he was unwell in the last game. Ends by saying that there is terrific progress in theÂ young guys as theyÂ are getting opportunities and have come a long way in the last two games showing they can handle the pressure.
19:13 PM
Aiden MarkramÂ the captain of Hyderabad says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket looks a bit dry and dew may come later which could help in batting. Tells that they will try to keep their opponents to a lower total and then chase it down. Mentions that they have a good fielding setup but they were a bit off in the last game which they need to improve. Says that their spinners are improving match by match and the atmosphere around the team is good. Informs they are unchanged and will make the change according to the situation.
19:10 PM
Impact Players for Hyderabad - Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik.
19:09 PM
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.Â
19:09 PM
Impact Players for Mumbai -Â Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod.
19:09 PM
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff.Â
