Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs PBKS 14 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

41/3 (6.0 Ovs)
Sam Curran 12*(7) 1x4, 1x6
Shikhar Dhawan (C) 21*(16) 4x4, 0x6
Marco Jansen 3 - 1 - 16 - 2
T Natarajan 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
20:01 PM
5.2 Marco Jansen to Sam Curran, FOUR, Four!
20:01 PM
5.1 Marco Jansen to Sam Curran, SIX, SIX! BANG! On a good length over the top of the stumps, Sam CurranÂ stands his ground and smokes this one high and handsome over the long on fence for a maximum.
20:01 PM
4.6 T Natarajan to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Shikhar DhawanÂ charges down the wicket and blocks this length ball back to the bowler. T NatarajanÂ goes for 8 runs in his first over.Â
20:01 PM
4.5 T Natarajan to Shikhar Dhawan, 2 runs, Full length, on the pads. Dhawan clips it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs here.
20:01 PM
4.4 T Natarajan to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Rub of the green for Dhawan. It is a length ball, outside off. Dhawan gets it to backward point off the outside edge. The ball bounces in front of the fielder and eventually runs away to the fence.Â
20:01 PM
4.3 T Natarajan to Sam Curran, 1 run, Sam CurranÂ pushes this length ball into covers and scampers across for a quick single. Could well have been a risky run, but no damage done.
19:56 PM
4.2 T Natarajan to Sam Curran, no run, A length ball, tailing into the batter. Curran stays back and eases it towards point.
19:56 PM
4.1 T Natarajan to Shikhar Dhawan, 1 run, Shikhar DhawanÂ uses his feet against the pacer and taps this length ball to covers for a single.Â
19:56 PM
T NatarajanÂ comes into the attack now.
19:56 PM
3.6 Marco Jansen to Sam Curran, no run, Wicket-maiden! Very full, on middle and leg. Curran leans forward and defends it out solidly.
19:54 PM
Sam CurranÂ walks in with Punjab in a spot of early bother.
19:54 PM
3.5 Marco Jansen to Jitesh Sharma, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Marco JansenÂ is doing nothing wrong so far. He picks up his second wicket in his second over. Jitesh SharmaÂ succumbs under the dot ball pressure. Jansen serves it full, on off. Sharma ends up chipping it straight to mid off. Aiden MarkramÂ stationed there makes no mistake. Punjab have lost their third with hardly any runs on the board.Â
19:51 PM
3.4 Marco Jansen to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Much fuller, angled across, on off. Sharma knocks it to mid off.
19:51 PM
3.3 Marco Jansen to Jitesh Sharma, no run, A sharp bumper, on middle. Jitesh SharmaÂ sways away from the line of the delivery.Â
19:51 PM
3.2 Marco Jansen to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Jitesh SharmaÂ stays back and defends this length ball solidly.Â
19:51 PM
3.1 Marco Jansen to Jitesh Sharma, no run, A length ball, outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ checkÂ drives it to mid off.Â
19:49 PM
2.6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! Shikhar DhawanÂ ends the over with a boundary. Good-looking shot. Once again, Dhawan uses his feet and plays a lofted drive over covers. A couple of bounces and into the ropes.
19:49 PM
2.5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Back to the dots! It is on a length, on off. Dhawan gets it to covers off the outer half.Â
19:49 PM
2.4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot. Kumar pitches it up, on off. Shikhar DhawanÂ caresses it down the park for a boundary at long off.Â
19:49 PM
2.3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Three dots in a row. It is much fuller, outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ dances down the track and helps it to point.
19:46 PM
2.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Length and on off. Dhawan defends it out watchfully.
19:46 PM
2.1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, BEATEN! Kumar hurls in a length ball, in the channel, leaving the left-hander. Shikhar DhawanÂ tries to have a poke at it but misses.
19:46 PM
1.6 Marco Jansen to Jitesh Sharma, no run, On a length, around off. Sharma defends it back to the bowler with a straight bat.Â
19:45 PM
1.5 Marco Jansen to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Marco JansenÂ serves it full and on off. Sharma digs it out back to the bowler.
19:45 PM
1.4 Marco Jansen to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Phew! Some relief for the batter. It is a length ball, angling across. Sharma hangs his blade away from his body. The ball runs down to third man for a boundary. Jitesh SharmaÂ gets off the mark against the run of play.Â
19:43 PM
1.3 Marco Jansen to Jitesh Sharma, no run, Given lbw! Jitesh SharmaÂ though takes the review, he thinks this is going down leg. Coming to the delivery. It is full, around middle and leg. The ball nips into the batter. Jitesh SharmaÂ gets beaten on his inside edge and takes a blow on his pads. The Ball Tracking though confirms the ball is missing the wicket. The umpire is forced to overturn his decision. The final decision is NOT OUT.
19:43 PM
Jitesh SharmaÂ is the new man in.
19:40 PM
1.2 Marco Jansen to Matthew Short, out, OUT! LBW! This time though Marco JansenÂ gets his name. Matthew ShortÂ has a long chat with his skipper, but Dhawan does not agree for the review and he starts walking away. Jansen hurls a length ball, around off, it comes back into the batter. Short tries to play at it but without moving his feet. Matthew ShortÂ gets pinged on his pads. Jansen appeals and the finger goes up. A bright start for Jansen, in his first start for Hyderabad this season.Â
19:40 PM
1.1 Marco Jansen to Matthew Short, no run, A dot now! Much better from Jansen. It is a length ball, angled across, on off. Short takes a blow on his pads, as he tries to whip it across the line. Jansen makes a stifled appeal but the umpire shows no interest.Â
19:40 PM
1.1 Marco Jansen to Matthew Short, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Marco JansenÂ starts with a loosener. Full, shaping down leg. Short tries to clip it away but misses. Wide called.
19:40 PM
Marco JansenÂ to operate from the other end.
19:40 PM
0.6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, Good length, wide of off. Shikhar DhawanÂ is happy with a sighter to end the opening over.Â
19:40 PM
0.5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR, FOUR! Top placement. Incredible from Dhawan. Despite losing the wicket off the very first ball, Dhawan is making sure to keep Kumar unsettled here. It is a full-length ball, angling across. Dhawan charges down the wicket and pushes it through the gap at covers. The ball has enough legs to reach the fence.
19:40 PM
0.4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shikhar Dhawan, 2 runs, This is a bit fuller, on middle. The ball comes into the batter this time. Shikhar DhawanÂ uses his feet and clips it behind square on the leg side for a brace.Â
19:35 PM
0.3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shikhar Dhawan, no run, A length ball, angling across the left-hander. Dhawan leaves it alone for the keeper.
19:35 PM
0.3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shikhar Dhawan, wide, 1 run, WIDE! It is very full, spilled outside the tramline outside off. The umpire signals a wide.
19:35 PM
0.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Matthew Short, 1 run, Length ball, outside off. Short gets it down to third man off the outside edge. One taken.
19:35 PM
0.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Matthew Short, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Ohh some movement. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ though spills it way down the leg side and the umpire extends his arms.Â
19:33 PM
Matthew Short, the debutant is in at number 3.
19:33 PM
0.1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Prabhsimran Singh, out, OUT! LBW! This looks plumb and the umpire raises his finger straightaway. A dream start for Hyderabad. Earlier in the chat, Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ mentioned that he never checks out the pitch before the game and focuses on nailing the first ball. Well, he has certainly done that here. It is a length ball, that lands outside off and nips back in. Prabhsimran SinghÂ is caught inside the crease, he tries to defend but takes a blow on his pads. Kumar appeals and the finger goes up. He walks back without taking the review.
19:28 PM
We are all set for the match to begin but just as a side note, we would like to point out the fact with Kolkata needing 29 runs to win off the final 5 deliveries, Rinku Singh hit Yash Dayal for five-consecutive maximums to seal an unbelievable win. Back to this game now as the two umpires make their way out to the middle. Skipper Shikhar DhawanÂ will open the innings alongside Prabhsimran SinghÂ for Punjab. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
19:25 PM
The skipper of Punjab, Shikhar DhawanÂ is in for a chat. He starts byÂ sayingÂ that they wanted to bat first anyway. Mentions when they practised here yesterday there was no dew. Adds that Hyderabad have lost their last two matches while chasing and would hope to capitalize on it. Jokingly says that he wasn't aware that there is red soil here in Hyderabad. On his team's form, he states that they just try to keep a good environment. Mentions that there is just a single change, a forced one, as the injured Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ makes way for Matthew Short.
19:25 PM
Aiden Markram, the captain of HyderabadÂ says that they will bowl first as it looks like a good wicket and hopefully they can do the damage with the ball early on. Adds that it has been pretty calm and nothing can be fixed in a night and hopefully they can put on a good performance this game. Ends by saying that Klassen is set to make his debut and Mayank Markande also comes into the team.
19:25 PM
Impact Players for Punjab - Kagiso Rabada, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Singh, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan.Â
19:16 PM
Punjab (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew ShortÂ (In for Bhanuka Rajapaksa), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, and Arshdeep Singh.
19:16 PM
Impact Players for Hyderabad - Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein.
19:16 PM
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook,Â Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C),Â Washington Sundar, Heinrich Klaasen (WK)Â (In forÂ Abdul Samad), Marco JansenÂ (In for Adil Rashid), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande (In for Anmolpreet Singh),Â T Natarajan, Umran Malik.Â
