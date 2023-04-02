Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs RR 4 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

139/2 (12.3 Ovs)
Devdutt Padikkal 0*(0) 0x4, 0x6
Sanju Samson (C) (W) 30*(16) 2x4, 2x6
Fazalhaq Farooqi 2.3 - 0 - 30 - 2
Washington Sundar 2 - 0 - 22 - 0
16:35 PM
12.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Yashasvi Jaiswal, out, OUT! c Mayank Agarwal b Fazalhaq Farooqi.
16:35 PM
12.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Yashasvi Jaiswal, No run.
16:34 PM
Is that out? Glenn PhillipsÂ collects it behind the stumps, but he is not sure if it carried or not. The umpire wants to check and sends it upstairs. The replay shows that it has bounced before going to the keeper.
16:33 PM
12.1 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! That is an absolutely brilliant shot! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ goes full and strays down leg. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ makes room for himself and creams this towards deep cover for four runs.Â
16:32 PM
Fazalhaq Farooqi (2-0-26-0-1)Â is back on.
16:31 PM
11.6 Washington Sundar to Sanju Samson, no run, This is short as well and outside off. Sanju SamsonÂ cuts this straight to the point fielder.Â
16:31 PM
11.5 Washington Sundar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, FIFTY for Yashasvi Jaiswal!Â Attacks the stumps on a shortish length. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket for a single. An outstanding inning from the young man!Â
16:31 PM
11.4 Washington Sundar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Bowls this on a shortish length as well and outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ does not move his feet and pushes at the ball. Gets beaten.
16:30 PM
11.3 Washington Sundar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Short once again and outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ goes on the back foot and punches this towards cover.Â
16:30 PM
11.2 Washington Sundar to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Bowls this short as well and outside the off pole. Sanju SamsonÂ rocks back and pulls this uppishly towards long on for one.Â
16:28 PM
11.1 Washington Sundar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Washington SundarÂ fires this one on a shortish length and into the batter. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ punches this down to long on for a single.Â
16:28 PM
Washington SundarÂ comes back into the attack now. He conceded 19 runs in his first over.
16:27 PM
10.6 Adil Rashid to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Loopy delivery bowled full and in line with the stumps. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ gets well forward and clips this into the leg side to take a single and keep strike.Â
16:27 PM
10.5 Adil Rashid to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Bowls a googly, full and outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pushes at the line of the ball and gets beaten all ends up.
16:26 PM
10.4 Adil Rashid to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Flights this one full and just outside the off pole. Sanju SamsonÂ waits on the ball and taps this late towards short third man for a run.Â
16:25 PM
10.3 Adil Rashid to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Goes full and on the leg-stump line. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ flicks this down to long on for a single.Â
16:25 PM
10.2 Adil Rashid to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Adil RashidÂ floats this one full and just outside off. Sanju SamsonÂ eases this down to long on for one.
16:25 PM
10.1 Adil Rashid to Sanju Samson, SIX, SIX! Sanju SamsonÂ goes big now! Adil RashidÂ lands this short and around leg, Sanju SamsonÂ picks up the length early and heaves it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
16:24 PM
9.6 Umran Malik to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Short of a length and outside off, skids through, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ is beaten by the pace and misses his cut.
16:23 PM
9.5 Umran Malik to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Bowls this at 143.8 clicks and back of a length, on off.Â Sanju SamsonÂ cuts it through point for one.
16:22 PM
9.4 Umran Malik to Sanju Samson, SIX, EDGED AND SIX! A bit unlucky for Umran Malik! He bangs this short and around leg at a speed of 146.4 kph.Â Sanju SamsonÂ gets cramped for roomÂ and goes for the pullÂ but it goes off his top edge and flies over the keeper's head for a biggie.
16:21 PM
9.3 Umran Malik to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, This is on a hard length and on middle, angling in, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ clips it towards mid-wicket for a single.
16:20 PM
9.2 Umran Malik to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Full again and on off at 145.5 kph, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ mistimes his drive towards mid off.
16:20 PM
9.1 Umran Malik to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Powered away! Umran MalikÂ serves this full and around off at 144.8 clicks, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ just stays in his crease and carves it through covers for a boundary.
16:19 PM
8.6 Adil Rashid to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, DROPPED! A very tough chance though! This is flatter, short and outside off, keeps low, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looks to cut, but gets an under-edge and Glenn PhillipsÂ is a bit late to go down as the ball hits his pads and rolls towards short third man. They cross.
16:19 PM
8.5 Adil Rashid to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Slider down the leg side, Sanju SamsonÂ nudges it towards square leg for a run.
16:19 PM
8.4 Adil Rashid to Sanju Samson, 2 runs, Slightly shorter and outside off, Sanju SamsonÂ cuts it wide of sweeper covers for a couple of runs.
16:19 PM
8.3 Adil Rashid to Sanju Samson, no run, RIPPER! This is tossed up, full and on off, turning away, Sanju SamsonÂ looks to block, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
16:16 PM
8.2 Adil Rashid to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Slower through the air, on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket with soft hands for a single, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ wants the second, but is sent back.
16:16 PM
8.1 Adil Rashid to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Short and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ cuts it towards cover-point.
16:15 PM
7.6 Umran Malik to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Fuller and on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pushes it through covers for one more.
16:15 PM
7.5 Umran Malik to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Back of a length and on off, Sanju SamsonÂ steers it towards third man for one.
16:14 PM
7.4 Umran Malik to Sanju Samson, FOUR, FOUR! Another fine shot! This is on a good length at 144.8 kph and around off, Sanju SamsonÂ uses the paceÂ of the bowler and opens the face of his bat to guide it wide of third man for a boundary.
16:13 PM
7.3 Umran Malik to Sanju Samson, FOUR, FOUR! Deft touch! Umran MalikÂ bangs this short and on middle at 142 clicks.Â Sanju SamsonÂ sways away a bit, and ramps it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
16:12 PM
7.2 Umran Malik to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Touch fuller and on the pads, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ works it towards fine leg for a run.
16:11 PM
7.1 Umran Malik to Sanju Samson, 1 run, Umran MalikÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on leg, Sanju SamsonÂ helps it towards fine leg for a single.
16:10 PM
6.6 Adil Rashid to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Through the gap! Adil RashidÂ continues to bowl short and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ quickly moves back and cuts it through point for a beautiful boundary.
16:10 PM
6.5 Adil Rashid to Sanju Samson, 1 run, A googly now, on middle, turning in, Sanju SamsonÂ clips it through mid-wicket for a run.
16:08 PM
6.4 Adil Rashid to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Quicker, shortish and on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ forces it down to long on for a single.
16:08 PM
6.3 Adil Rashid to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Short again and around off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ moves back and slaps it towards short extra covers.
16:07 PM
6.2 Adil Rashid to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Short and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ cuts it straight to cover-point.
16:07 PM
6.1 Adil Rashid to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 runs, Adil RashidÂ begins with a flatter delivery, short and on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tucks it towards deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second.
16:04 PM
Strategic break! It has been a complete domination by the Rajasthan openers in the first six overs and Hyderabad are lucky to find some reprieve just before the break with the dismissal of Jos Buttler. He scored his 54 runs in 22 balls and has set a great platform for the middle-order batters to take the game to the opposition. Hyderabad will be looking for a few more breakthroughs after the break and gain some control in this game. Adil RashidÂ has been brought into the attack.
16:03 PM
5.6 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Sanju Samson, no run, Bowls this on a good length and in line with the stumps. Sanju SamsonÂ dabs this back towards the bowler and Rajasthan are 85 for the loss of one wicket after the Powerplay!
16:02 PM
Sanju Samson,Â the captain of Rajasthan, walks out at number 3.
16:02 PM
5.5 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Jos Buttler, out, OUT! TIMBER! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ draws first blood! Hyderabad can take a sigh of relief now seeing the back of Jos Buttler. This is on a hard length and on middle, nips in sharply, Jos ButtlerÂ is stuck on his crease while he tries to work it away, but misses it and the ball goes through to rattle the stumps. The hosts needed this desperately. Buttler goes back after playing a blistering knock.
16:01 PM
5.4 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot! This is a low full toss, on off, Jos ButtlerÂ leans on and drills it past extra coverÂ for a boundary. This is now the highest-ever Powerplay score for RajasthanÂ in the Indian T20 League.
16:00 PM
5.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! FIFTY FOR BUTTLER! This is a streaky boundary, but he is not looking to stop here. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ lands this short and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ looks to cut it, but gets an outside edge over the keeper's head for a boundary.
16:00 PM
5.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Jos Buttler, no run, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ bowls a slower dipping yorker now, Jos ButtlerÂ looks to dig it out, but is through his shot early and misses.
15:59 PM
5.1 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! It is raining boundaries here in Hyderabad! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ lands this short and around leg, slower too, Jos ButtlerÂ easily swivels and pulls it towards the deep sqaure leg fence for a boundary.
15:57 PM
4.6 T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Bowls this on in line with the stumps on a good length. Jos ButtlerÂ pushes at this and gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to the leg side and they steal a single.Â
15:57 PM
4.5 T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Make that four for the over! T NatarajanÂ goes a touch fuller and outside the off stump. Jos ButtlerÂ drills this towards deep cover-point as he pierces the gap and finds four more runs.Â
15:56 PM
4.4 T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Third boundary in the over! T NatarajanÂ bowls this back of a length and outside the off pole. Jos ButtlerÂ cuts this beautifully towards deep point for four runs.Â
15:56 PM
4.3 T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! Jos ButtlerÂ gets the bat on the ball and there is only one direction the ball is travelling! This is on a good length and wide outside the off stump. Jos ButtlerÂ reaches for this and clears the infield for a boundary to deep cover-point.Â
15:55 PM
4.2 T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, no run, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to heave through the line but gets beaten this time.Â
15:54 PM
4.1 T Natarajan to Jos Buttler, FOUR, FOUR! T NatarajanÂ is not being spared here! He serves this full and outside the off stump. Jos ButtlerÂ thumpsÂ this towards long off and collects four runs.Â
15:54 PM
T NatarajanÂ replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
15:52 PM
3.6 Washington Sundar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 runs, Bowls short once again and outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ punches this towards deep cover and collects a couple of runs. 19 runs from the over.
15:52 PM
3.5 Washington Sundar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! More runs for Rajasthan! Washington SundarÂ goes full and strays onto the pads. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ sweeps this firmly towards deep backward square leg for four runs.Â
15:51 PM
3.4 Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Tosses this one slightly fuller and outside the off pole. Jos ButtlerÂ heaves across the line and miscues his shot towards deep square leg for a single.Â
15:50 PM
3.3 Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler, no run, Continues to bowl short and outside the off stump. Jos ButtlerÂ slaps this straight to the cover fielder.Â
15:50 PM
3.2 Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler, SIX, SIX! Make that two maximums in a row! Another short ball bowled close to the stumps. Jos ButtlerÂ is on the back foot in a flash as he dispatches this over deep mid-wicket once again for six more runs.Â
15:50 PM
3.1 Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler, SIX, SIX! Washington SundarÂ has been welcomed to the bowling crease with no respect! He bowls this one short and outside the off stump. Jos ButtlerÂ rocks back and pulls this over deep mid-wicket for a massive hit.Â
15:50 PM
Washington SundarÂ comes into the attack as we will see spin for the first time
15:47 PM
2.6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Bowls this one on a good length and wide outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ swings his bat but misses the line of the ball and gets beaten.Â
15:47 PM
2.5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ is finding different parts of the field here! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ bangs this in short and outside the off pole. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ opens the face of the bat and helps the ball towards short third man. It drops wide of Umran MalikÂ who didn't put the dive then and there and then fails in his chase.
15:47 PM
2.4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! That is exquisite timing from Yashasvi Jaiswal! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ is far too full as he attacks the stumps. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ finds the gap to perfection with his flick and the ball races to deep mid-wicket for four runs.Â
15:47 PM
2.3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Bowled full once again and outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ knocks this towards mid off and another fumble allows them to take a run.Â
15:47 PM
2.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, 2 runs, Continues to bowl full and outside the off stump. Jos ButtlerÂ pushes this to the left of mid off and sets off for a run. A misfield allows them to take a couple of runs.Â
15:47 PM
2.1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, SIX, SIX! Jos ButtlerÂ joins the party now! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ goes full and into the stumps. Jos ButtlerÂ uses his bottom hand to great effect and flicks this over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
15:47 PM
1.6 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Back of a length once again and outside the off pole. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looks to pull once again but this time gets an inside edge onto his body. 14 runs from the over and a good one for Rajasthan.
15:47 PM
1.5 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ now takes on the short ball! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ bangs this into the pitch and delivers this outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pulls this into the air towards deep mid-wicket and collects four more runs,Â
15:41 PM
1.4 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Jos Buttler, 3 runs, Delivers this on a good length but strays onto the pads. Jos ButtlerÂ flicks this towards deep square leg and the ball races across the turf towards the ropes. The fielder manages to pull the ball back but the batters complete three runs in the process.Â
15:39 PM
1.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 runs, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looking to aggressive! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ goes full and outside the off pole. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ hits this aerially over the infield towards deep cover and they run well to complete three runs.Â
15:39 PM
1.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Bowls this one on a good length and outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ blocks this towards mid off.Â
15:39 PM
1.1 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! Great delivery first up and an even better shot from Yashasvi Jaiswal! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ fires this in on a yorker length and at the stumps. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ flicks this with great timing towards deep mid-wicket for four runs.Â
15:38 PM
Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ to share the attack.
15:38 PM
0.6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, no run, Attacks the stumps on a fuller length. Jos ButtlerÂ punches this towards mid on and it will be a dot ball to end the over. Six runs from it.Â
15:36 PM
0.5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, no run, Pulls his length back a fraction and bowls this outside the off stump. Jos ButtlerÂ dabs this back to the left of the bowler.Â
15:35 PM
0.4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, no run, Goes fuller this time and delivers this outside off. Jason HolderÂ knocks this towards the mid off fielder.Â
15:35 PM
0.3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 1 run, Bowls this one in line with the stumps on a good length. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ flicks this towards mid-wicket and sets off for a run.Â
15:34 PM
0.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR, FOUR! First runs off the bat and Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and up and running! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ bowls this one slightly full and outside the off stump. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pushes this gently past the diving fielder towards long off for four runs.Â
15:34 PM
0.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Sprays this one down leg side once again on a good length. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ misses this time and the umpire calls this wide.Â
15:34 PM
0.1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, no run, Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ begins with a good length delivery served down leg side. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ steps down the wicket and looks to flick this away but gets hit on the pads as it goes through to the keeper.Â
15:34 PM
We are all set to start! Hyderabad players are making their way out in the middle now.Â Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Jos ButtlerÂ are the two openers for Rajasthan. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
15:34 PM
We are moments away from the start, but before that everyone who isÂ present atÂ the ground will maintain a minute of silence for former Indian cricketer Salim Durani who sadly passed away last night. May God bless the soul of the great man.
15:19 PM
Harry BrookÂ is up for a chat before his first appearance in the Indian T20 League. He says that he is looking forward to it and the stadium looks packed. Mentions that he hasnâ€™t played T20 cricket since the World Cup and hopefully he can get some off the middle of the bat and contribute to the team. ClaimsÂ that Adil RashidÂ is a clever bowler and he will be an extremely good addition to the team. Ends by saying Aiden Markram, the regular skipper,Â will be a big miss but everyone is committed and they will look to concentrate on this game first.
15:15 PM
Sanju SamsonÂ the skipper of Rajasthan says the wicket looks good so they donâ€™t mind batting and they are confident. Mentions that it is a new tournament with new teams and with the new rules coming in, it will be very different but theyÂ back themselves to do well. Adds that it is good that they did well in the last season as they were able to give the fans good moments to cheer for and he is proud of the young players for the effort they put.Â Claims that they are back in Jaipur after a while and he is veryÂ happy.
15:12 PM
Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ the captain of Hyderabad says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket looks good to bat, but this being an afternoon game there might be some help for the bowlers. Tells that they are lucky to have players who have done well for their respective national teams. Mentions that is a good thing that he is captain for one game as it is less pressure on him, but he will try his best to get the win.
15:09 PM
Impact Players for Rajasthan - Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Donovan Ferreira.
15:09 PM
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(C)&(WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
15:09 PM
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
15:09 PM
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips (WK), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
