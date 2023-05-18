Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs RCB 65 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

57/2 (7.2 Ovs)
Heinrich Klaasen (W) 25*(13) 5x4, 0x6
Aiden Markram (C) 5*(5) 0x4, 0x6
Harshal Patel 0.2 - 0 - 1 - 0
Michael Bracewell 2 - 0 - 13 - 2
08:04 PM
6.5 Michael Bracewell to Aiden Markram, 1 run, 1 run.
08:04 PM
6.4 Michael Bracewell to Heinrich Klaasen, 1 run, 1 run.
08:04 PM
Klaasen has been hit on his jaw!
08:03 PM
6.3 Michael Bracewell to Heinrich Klaasen, no run, Loops this one full and in line with the stumps. Heinrich KlaasenÂ looks to reverse sweep this but misses and the ball shoots up off the surface to hit him on his jaw. That looks painful!Â
08:02 PM
6.2 Michael Bracewell to Heinrich Klaasen, no run, Bowls this short and outside the off stump. Heinrich KlaasenÂ punches this back towards the bowler.Â
08:02 PM
6.1 Michael Bracewell to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Michael BracewellÂ bowls this full and just outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ eases this down to long on for a run.Â
08:01 PM
5.6 Shahbaz Ahmed to Heinrich Klaasen, 2 runs, Goes back to bowling short and outside off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ knocks this towards cover and a misfield allows them to take a couple of runs. 16 runs of the over and Hyderabad are 49 for the loss of two wickets after the Powerplay.Â
08:00 PM
5.5 Shahbaz Ahmed to Heinrich Klaasen, FOUR, FOUR! Third boundary in the over and Shahbaz AhmedÂ is being taken to task in this over! Bowls this full and in line with the stumps. Heinrich KlaasenÂ sweeps this towards deep backward square leg for four more runs.Â
08:00 PM
5.4 Shahbaz Ahmed to Heinrich Klaasen, FOUR, FOUR! Heinrich KlaasenÂ has come out to the middle with a positive mind set here! This is short once again and outside off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ goes deep in the crease and lofts this towards cow corner for four runs.Â
07:59 PM
5.3 Shahbaz Ahmed to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Angles this one into the batter on a fuller length. Aiden MarkramÂ punches this down to long off for one more.Â
07:58 PM
5.2 Shahbaz Ahmed to Heinrich Klaasen, 1 run, Tosses this one full and outside the off stump. Heinrich KlaasenÂ eases this down to long off for a single.Â
07:58 PM
5.1 Shahbaz Ahmed to Heinrich Klaasen, FOUR, FOUR! Shahbaz AhmedÂ is welcomed to the bowling crease with a boundary! Bowls this slightly short and just outside off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ rocks back and cuts this towards deep point for four runs.Â
07:57 PM
4.6 Michael Bracewell to Heinrich Klaasen, 1 run, Tossed up on off. Klaasen drives it to mid on for a single.
07:56 PM
4.5 Michael Bracewell to Heinrich Klaasen, no run, Fraction short again and outside off. Klaasen cuts it to the cover-point fielder.
07:56 PM
4.4 Michael Bracewell to Heinrich Klaasen, FOUR, FOUR! That's the shot of the man in form! Touch short and on off. Klaasen picks the length quickly, goes back, makes room and punches it through covers for a boundary to start his innings.
07:55 PM
Heinrich KlaasenÂ is the new batter out in the middle.Â
07:55 PM
4.3 Michael Bracewell to Rahul Tripathi, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Both the openers are back in the hut now! Michael BracewellÂ with a double-strike! This is again on the shorter side, on off. Tripathi goes across to his right and sweeps it. However, he gets it high on his blade and the ball loops up in the air towards short fine leg. Harshal PatelÂ takes the catch and Hyderabad have been pegged back in this over.
07:54 PM
4.2 Michael Bracewell to Aiden Markram, 1 run, Shortish and around off. Markram goes deep in his crease and works it to long on for a single.
07:53 PM
Aiden MarkramÂ the captain of HyderabadÂ walks out to the middle at number 3.Â
07:52 PM
4.1 Michael Bracewell to Abhishek Sharma, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Oh, Abhishek SharmaÂ hits it straight to the fielder and Bracewell strike in his first delivery! Short and outside off. Abhishek SharmaÂ senses an opportunity and cuts it hard. However, he hit it straight to Mahipal LomrorÂ at covers and the dangerous-looking Abhishek SharmaÂ is gone!
07:50 PM
3.6 Wayne Parnell to Abhishek Sharma, 1 run, Goes full and angles it on leg. Sharma clips it to short fine leg for a single. 16 from the over!
07:50 PM
3.5 Wayne Parnell to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Abhishek SharmaÂ joins the act and this is turning out to be a very good over for Hyderabad! Back of a length, on off. Sharma heaves it off the inside half of his blade over mid-wicket for a boundary.
07:49 PM
3.4 Wayne Parnell to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, On a length and around off. Tripathi fends it to cover-point for a single.
07:48 PM
3.3 Wayne Parnell to Rahul Tripathi, SIX, SIX! This time he hits the first six of the match! Parnell bowls it short on off again and Tripathi picks the length quickly. He pulls it all the way over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
07:48 PM
3.2 Wayne Parnell to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Short and on off. Tripathi makes room and slaps it over point for a boundary.
07:47 PM
3.1 Wayne Parnell to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Back of a length and outside off. Tripathi fends it towards the point region.
07:46 PM
2.6 Mohammed Siraj to Abhishek Sharma, no run, Back of a length, on off. Sharma blocks it from his crease.
07:46 PM
2.5 Mohammed Siraj to Abhishek Sharma, no run, Oh, Tripathi was gone for all money! Back of a length, on middle. Sharma tries to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball goes off his thigh pad towards point and Tripathi looks for a single. Sharma though is unaware and sends his partner back. There is a shy at the bowler's end but it is missed and Tripathi who was nowhere in the picture, survives.
07:45 PM
2.4 Mohammed Siraj to Abhishek Sharma, no run, Now, Siraj comes up with a reply! Bowls it short and on middle. Sharma calmly ducks under it.
07:44 PM
2.3 Mohammed Siraj to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Good reply from Abhishek Sharma! On a length and outside off. Sharma throws his blade at it and smashes it over cover-point for a boundary.
07:43 PM
2.2 Mohammed Siraj to Abhishek Sharma, no run, Short of good length and outside off. Angling across the left hander. Sharma tries to punch it but the ball seems to have missed the edge by a whisker. However, Bangalore players appeal and they take the DRS too. However, the UltraEdge shows there is no bat and it is a dot ball in the end,
07:41 PM
2.1 Mohammed Siraj to Abhishek Sharma, no run, Shortish and on off. Sharma fends it onto the turf.
07:41 PM
1.6 Wayne Parnell to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR, FOUR! Finally, Tripathi gets off the mark! On a length and outside off. Tripathi just caresses it through covers for a lovely boundary.
07:40 PM
1.5 Wayne Parnell to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Shortish and on off. Tripathi goes across to his left and tries to scoop it but misses. The ball goes over the stumps back to the keeper.
07:39 PM
1.4 Wayne Parnell to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Back of a length, on middle. Tripathi tries to pull it but fails to get proper connection again. He is struggling here!
07:38 PM
1.3 Wayne Parnell to Abhishek Sharma, 1 run, Angles a length delivery on middle. Sharma works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
07:38 PM
1.2 Wayne Parnell to Abhishek Sharma, no run, On a length, on middle at 138.1 kph. Sharma fends it right under his eyes.
07:37 PM
1.1 Wayne Parnell to Abhishek Sharma, no run, Parnell starts off with a shortish delivery, around off. Sharma pulls it right of the mid on fielder and Faf du Plessis dives to stop it.
07:36 PM
Wayne ParnellÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
07:35 PM
0.6 Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Another dot to end the over and just 2 from the first over of the game. Bowls a fullish delivery that is shaping into off and Tripathi fails to get any timing on his drive.
07:35 PM
0.5 Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Shortish and around off. Tripathi punches it to the point fielder.
07:34 PM
0.4 Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Angles a length delivery on middle. Tripathi defends it calmly towards the leg side.
07:33 PM
0.3 Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Back of a length and outside off at 137.4 kph. Tripathi fends it off the inside half of his blade.
07:32 PM
0.2 Mohammed Siraj to Abhishek Sharma, 1 run, A fullish delivery on off. Sharma drives it right of the mid off fielder and a single is taken.
07:32 PM
0.1 Mohammed Siraj to Abhishek Sharma, no run, Short of good length, on middle and Sharma blocks it solidly this time.
07:32 PM
0.1 Mohammed Siraj to Abhishek Sharma, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Wrong line to start from Siraj! Back of a length and around leg, it swings down the leg side and Sharma misses his clip.
07:28 PM
We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Bangalore players walk onto the field to take their respective fielding positions. Abhishek SharmaÂ and Rahul TripathiÂ will open the inning for Hyderabad.Â Mohammed SirajÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
07:21 PM
Aiden Markram, the skipper of HyderabadÂ says that he is happy as they would have looked to bat first if they had won the toss. Adds that their bowlers have been their strength and they wouldÂ like to put a good total on the board and allow them to come into play in the second inning. Informs there are a couple of changes as Harry BrookÂ and Kartik TyagiÂ come into the side. Mentions that he is not sure what is up withÂ Umran MalikÂ but he definitely has the X factor as he can consistently bowl at the 150 kph mark. Ends by saying that there is lotsÂ of pride to play for in the remaining two games and it is an opportunity for them to show theirÂ ability so need a bit of determination from theirÂ side.
07:11 PM
Faf du Plessis, the captain of BangaloreÂ says that they will have a bowl first and adds that there has been a bit of dew in the last few games. Mentions that the pitch is a bit on the drier side but he hopes they can bat well with the dew coming in later. Informs that they have the same team. Talks about Wanindu HasarangaÂ and says that he has a bit of niggle and is not 100 percent and Michael BracewellÂ strengthens their batting as well. States that they need to start fresh and do the basics right.
07:09 PM
Impact Players for Bangalore - Dinesh Karthik, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav.
07:09 PM
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (WK), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.Â
07:09 PM
Impact Players for Hyderabad - Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein.
07:09 PM
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy.Â
