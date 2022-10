LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022, NED vs PAK, Perth: Both PAK, NED Look For First Super 12 Win

Live T20 World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Pakistan Score And Latest Match Updates: Both teams has not won a single match yet in the super 12 and are the only team with zero points. Team losing this match would lose any chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan lost a thrilling match against Zimbabwe and would be looking forward to win their first match in the T20 World Cup 2022. Netherlands would be looking forward to pull off an upset similar to that of the Zimbabwe and their bowling has the potential to pull that off.

NED vs PAK Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali