LIVE T20 World Cup 2022, UAE vs NED Score, Geelong: UAE Won The Toss, Elects To Bat First

LIVE T20 World Cup 2022, UAE vs NED Score: UAE captain CP Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first. Netherland is not upset from the result as they wanted to field anyway.

The second game of the day one would be played between CP Rizwan-led UAE and Scott Edwards’ Netherlands in the GMHBA Stadium situated in Geelong, Australia. Both teams would be looking forward to start their campaign with a win.

UAE has been not so up to the mark lately but would be looking to turn things around in the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Netherland is coming off after losing their warm-up game against Scotland but would be confident in the fast and bouncy Australian pitches. The win would be crucial for them in order to qualify for the super 12.

UAE vs NED Playing XI:

Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan