Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs CAN 8 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

4/1 (2.2 Ovs)
Pargat Singh 0*(4) 0x4, 0x6
Matthew Spoors 0*(6) 0x4, 0x6
Junaid Siddique 1.2 - 0 - 4 - 1
Sanchit Sharma 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
13:11 PM
2.1 Junaid Siddique to Pargat Singh, No run.
13:10 PM
1.6 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards point.
13:10 PM
1.5 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:09 PM
1.4 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.
13:09 PM
1.3 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:08 PM
1.2 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run.
13:08 PM
1.1 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.
13:06 PM
0.6 Junaid Siddique to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards covers.
13:05 PM
0.5 Junaid Siddique to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards covers.
13:04 PM
0.4 Junaid Siddique to Aaron Johnson, out, OUT! c Muhammad Waseem b Junaid Siddique.
13:03 PM
0.3 Junaid Siddique to Aaron Johnson, No run.
13:01 PM
0.2 Junaid Siddique to Aaron Johnson, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
