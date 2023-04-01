Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs CAN 8 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Advertisement

Updated: April 1, 2023 1:11 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
  • Live Blog
Canada

4/1 (2.2 Ovs)

Pargat Singh 0*(4) 0x4, 0x6

Matthew Spoors 0*(6) 0x4, 0x6

Junaid Siddique 1.2 - 0 - 4 - 1

Sanchit Sharma 1 - 1 - 0 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

13:11 PM

2.1 Junaid Siddique to Pargat Singh, No run.

13:10 PM

1.6 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards point.

13:10 PM

1.5 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:09 PM

1.4 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.

13:09 PM

1.3 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:08 PM

1.2 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run.

13:08 PM

1.1 Sanchit Sharma to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.

13:06 PM

0.6 Junaid Siddique to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards covers.

13:05 PM

0.5 Junaid Siddique to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards covers.

13:04 PM

out

0.4 Junaid Siddique to Aaron Johnson, out, OUT! c Muhammad Waseem b Junaid Siddique.

13:03 PM

0.3 Junaid Siddique to Aaron Johnson, No run.

13:01 PM

FOUR

0.2 Junaid Siddique to Aaron Johnson, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.

