Live Score Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I, Belfast, Today’s Latest Match Updates:

Ireland are ready to face Afghanistan in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Tuesday. After facing New Zealand and South Africa recently, Andy Balbirnie-led Ireland will look to register a series win against a higher-ranked opponent. All matches in the T20I series will be played at the same venue.

Afghanistan will be led by experienced player Mohammad Nabi. Star player Mohammad Rashid will also feature in the five-match T20I series and will want to give his best with the ball. Many veteran players like Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, and Hashmatullah Shahidi are also in the team.

Afghanistan’s bowling is very dangerous under Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad Malik, and young Noor Ahmed, who are ready to exploit Ireland under the green conditions. Ireland’s form in the T20I’s has been miserable in the recent times. They are coming fresh off a 2-0 defeat by South Africa. Previously, they have lost the T20I series against both India and New Zealand as well.

A few players in the Irish side are performing consistently though. Harry Tector is one of them while George Dockrell has also shown his character in tough situations. Ireland really need to work on their bowling department if they are willing to pose any competition to the strong Afghanistan side.

Squads:

Ireland:

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young

Afghanistan:

Mohammad Nabi (captain), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan and Sharafuddin Ashraf