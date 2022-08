LIVE BAN vs AFG T20I Asia Cup 2022 Score & Updates: Bangladesh Look To Start The Tournament With Win

Live BAN vs AFG T20I Asia Cup 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates:

Bangladesh will look to start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a win against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. On the other hand, Afghanistan will look to continue their fine form in their second match of the tournament They defeated Sri Lanka in the first match in a dominating and Bangladesh have to be wary of them if they want to begin their Asia Cup campaign with a win. This is the second game of Group B.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side has never won the tournament and will be hoping for a better performance this time in the United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh is placed in 9th place on the ICC Men’s T20I rankings while Afghanistan is placed 10th on the same rankings. Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced each other in 8 T20Is so far. Out of these 8 games, Bangladesh has won 3 whereas Afghanistan has come out victorious on 5 occasions.

Mohammad Nabi will be hoping for another terrific performance from his players who were in fine form in the first match against Sri Lanka.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India.

What date will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place on August 30, Tuesday.

Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be broadcasted?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Squads:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan:

Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari