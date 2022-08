Load More

LIVE India vs England Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates:

The Indian men’s hockey team is ready to take on England in its second group B men’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 1, Monday. The match is being played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre. Midfielder Manpreet Singh is leading the team, who will look to repeat the success of the Tokyo Olympics in the ongoing tournament.

India won a medal in the Olympics after a really long time in Tokyo and the players would like to achieve success in the CWG 2022 as well. A lot of Indian players including Abhishek, Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh played well in the last match against Ghana. India defeated Ghana 11-0 in their opening match. Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick on his 150th international appearance. Defender Jugraj Singh contributed with a brace while Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh all scored one goal each.

India and England have faced each other four times in the Commonwealth Games and won two games each. However, in their last meeting at the quadrennial event, England had beaten India 2-1 in the bronze medal match in Gold Coast four years ago.

Indian Squad CWG 2022:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

Chief coach: Graham Reid