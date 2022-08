Load More

Live Score India vs West Indies 2nd T20I, Basseterre, Today’s Latest Match Updates:

Rohit Sharma-led formidable India will be aiming to make it 2-0 against Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies in the second T20I at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Monday. With both teams now making the travel to St Kitts & Nevis for back-to-back matches, it presents a great chance for India to continue their winning juggernaut on tour.

India outplayed West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in the last match and will look to continue their form in the second match of the series. The away side not only dominated West Indies in all three departments of the game but also in terms of playing eleven combinations. Apart from Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik also played a wonderful knock and would be a problem for the home team.

The Indian cricket team opted for three spinners in Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while West Indies played just one spinner in Akeal Hosein the last time. Eventually, Bishnoi, Ashwin and Jadeja shared five wickets between themselves as they exposed West Indies batting issues in terms of facing spin while left-arm spinner Hosein took 1-14 in his four overs. The combination could be the same in the second match as well.

Live India vs West Indies Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.