LIVE Score IND W vs ML W Women's Asia Cup 2022: Shafali, Meghana Give India A Strong Start

Live India Women vs Malaysia Women Latest Match Updates

Sylhet: The Indian women’s cricket team is looking to continue its winning run in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022. India are up against Malaysia in their second match of the tournament.

They started their Women’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note as they defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues won the ‘PLAYER OF THE MATCH’ award due to a gritty 76 runs inning. She will look to continue her top performance in the second match as well.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will hope that Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana score some runs against a lower-ranked opponent. On the other hand, it will be a great experience for WA Duraisingam and her team.

Malaysia Women haven’t achieved anything big in international cricket yet and will look to do a big upset early in the tournament.

India Women vs Malaysia Women Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Malaysia Women Squad: Elsa Hunter, Nurilyaa Natasya, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Sasha Azmi, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mas Elysa, WA Duraisingam(C), Wan Julia, J Intan, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada