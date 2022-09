LIVE Score New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends: NZ Look To Start The Tournament With A Win

New Zealand Legends will open their campaign in the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Monday with a match against South Africa Legends at the Green Park in Kanpur. The Ross Taylor-led side will look to register a win in their first match of the tournament.

Apart from Ross Taylor, the likes of Jacob Oram, Jamie How and Scott Styris are present in the New Zealand Legends which makes it a really strong team. They will look to win this edition of the tournament. India Legends won the inaugural series after beating Sri Lanka legends in the final.

On the other hand, South Africa Legends have started the tournament with a defeat and will look to change their fortunes in the second match. The Jonty Rhodes-led side faced defeat against India Legends in the last match. The captain will hope the likes of Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Lance Klusener, Vernon Philander and Makhaya Ntini work their magic in the match.

Squads of New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends:

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Hamish Bennett, Craig McMillan and Gareth Hopkins.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Wyk, Zander de Bruyn, T Tshabalala and Vernon Philander