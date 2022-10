LIVE Score NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1: New Zealand Look To Continue Winning Run

New Zealand started the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on a bright note as they defeated the hosts in the first match in a sublime fashion. Their second match got abandoned due to rain and now the Kane Williamson-led side will look for their second win in the tournament as they take on Asian champions Sri Lanka.

Pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult are in top form, while batter Finn Allen showed his potential in the first match against the defending champions at their own home.

On the other hand, Sri Lank started the tournament with a defeat against Namibia, but then got back on track and won the rest of the matches to qualify for the Super 12. Australia swept Sri Lanka aside in their last match and the Dasun Shanaka-led team will look to bounce back in style against the Blackcaps.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando.