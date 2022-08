LIVE Score PAK vs NED 3rd ODI, Rotterdam: Netherlands Lose 7 Wickets Early After Restricting Pakistan For

Live Score Pakistan vs Netherlands 3rd ODI 2022 Latest Match Updates:

Netherlands have lost seven wickets in the chase of 207 runs and all eyes are now on Shariz Ahmad and Logan van Beek. Tom Cooper and Teja Nidamanuru got out after playing fine innings. Vikramjit Singh was in fine form in this series and but got out after scoring 50 runs. Pakistan were all out for just 206 runs in 49.4 overs in the ongoing third ODI match of the series. The home team now has a great opportunity to produce an upset against the Babar Azam-led side. The Pakistani captain scored the most 91 runs in the match.

Earlier, Pakistan lost a total of eight wickets within 200 runs in the match against the Netherlands. All eyes were on Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim after Babar Azam failed to score a century in the 3rd ODI match against the Netherlands. He went back to the pavilion for 91 runs. Earlier, Agha Salman departed for 24 before Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Haris got out, respectively. Salman was trying to rebuild Pakistan’s innings with Babar Azam after they lost Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman in the first 20 overs. Vivian Kingma got the wicket of Abdullah Shafique, while Logan van Beek removed the other opener.

Pakistan have already won the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and they are testing their bench strength against the home side in the last match. The Babar Azam-led side took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with some supreme performance without their top bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is not playing in the series due to an injury. He is also ruled out from the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 which is a huge relief for teams like India.

Pakistan didn’t feel the absence of top players in the series as they played brilliantly in both the previous matches. Apart from Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha played wonderfully with the bat, while Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz contributed with the ball.

On the other hand, Scott Edwards will be hoping that his team gives some fight to Pakistan in the final match of the series. All eyes will be on Bas de Leede and Tom Cooper in the last match.

PAK vs NED 3rd ODI Date, Time And Venue

What date will the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan be played?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will be played on August 21, Sunday.

Where will the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan be played?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will be played at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam.

What time will the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan begin?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will begin at 2:30 PM IST, on August 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will not be telecast in India.

Where to live stream the 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan?

The 3rd ODI between Netherlands and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

PAK vs NED 3rd ODI Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mehmood.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh