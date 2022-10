LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022, PAK vs ZIM, Perth: ZIM Lose Both Openers After A Quick Start

Live T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Score And Latest Match Updates: Pakistan would be looking forward to open their account in the T20 World Cup 2022. They lost their opening match against arch-rivals India in a thrilling contest. Winning this match would be crucial for them to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

Zimbabwe got saved by rain in their first match against South Africa. They almost lost it but rain washed out the match and they too received one point or the match. Zimbabwe has already defeated Windies in the tournament and would try to do something similar in the match against Pakistan.

PAK vs ZIM Playing 11:

Pakistan Playing 11: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe Playing 11: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava