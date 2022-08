LIVE Cricket Score Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI, Rotterdam: PAK In Front Foot As NED Lose 4 Wickets In

LIVE Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI Latest Match Updates:

Netherlands have been on the back foot in the second innings of the match so far as they lost four important wickets inside 200 runs. Earlier, Pakistan set the target of 315 runs for the Netherlands in the first match game of the three-match ODI series, at the Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam. The away side managed to score 314 runs in 50 overs for the loss of six wickets which is a pretty good total on this pitch. Fakhar Zaman scored a remarkable century, while Babar Azam (74) and Shadab Khan (48 not out) played their part as well.

All three matches in the fixture will be played at the same venue. Babar Azam and company are the favourites to win the series, while the Netherlands will look at the series as an opportunity to compete with a strong-looking team. Apart from Pakistan’s captain, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan are part of the team in the series. The captain will hope for a fine performance from Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Nawaz, and Zahid Mehmood as well.

Right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah is part of the team as well. However, Shaheen Shah Afridi is out as he is still healing from a knee injury that he suffered during the Test against Sri Lanka last month. The Dutch side has not won an ODI match since June 2021 and they will want to change that in the ongoing series.

Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mehmood.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh

Netherlands v Pakistan schedule:

1st ODI: 16 August, Rotterdam, 11:00am local

2nd ODI: 18 August, Rotterdam, 11:00am local

3rd ODI: 21 August, Rotterdam, 11:00am local