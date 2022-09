LIVE SL vs PAK T20 Score Update Asia Cup 2022 Dubai: Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets Before Final

LIVE SL Vs PAK T20, Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates:

Pathum Nissanka scored 55 not out after Hasaranga’s three wickets and sublime efforts on the field as Sri Linka beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. They chased down the target of 122 runs in just 17 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka lost four early wickets after restricting Pakistan for just 121 runs in 19.1 Overs in the match. Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka got out for a duck, while Dhananjaya de Silva only managed to score 9 runs. The Dasun Shanaka-led side got regular wickets as their opposition crumbled under pressure.

Even Captain Babar Azam couldn’t manage to stay long against the Sri Lankan bowling attack. He managed to score only 30 runs as Hasaranga took three wickets in the match and contributed with his fielding as well. Mohammad Nawaz proved to be the second-best batter for Pakistan as he scored 26 runs for his team in the match.

Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan (14) and Fakhar Zaman (13) after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. Before the big final in the Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are ready to face each other in a Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Captain Babar Azam will look to test his bench strength in the match against Sri Lanka. Pakistan are in great form at the moment as they won the last two matches against arch-rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan, respectively. Mohammad Rizwan has been in great form and he will look to get support from other batters like Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali. Naseem Shah has been fantastic with the ball and will look to continue his great performance alongside Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.

On the other side, Sri Lanka did a huge upset in their last Super Four match as they defeated India in a close match. Dasun Shanaka is leading the side well and getting really good support from his batters Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka. Dilshan Madushanka and Chamika Karunaratne would look to do wonders with the ball.

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.