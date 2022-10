Live Score West Indies vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022: WI Lose 2 Early Wickets In Powerplay

Former champions West Indies are up against Ireland in their last group stage encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.

West Indies faced an upset in the tournament’s first match against Scotland but won the second match against Zimbabwe and will look to finally book a place in the Super 12 stage. Captain Nicholas Pooran will hope his top players like Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers and Alzarri Joseph come back in good form in a must-win clash.

On the other hand, Ireland are coming into this match after a morale-boosting win against Scotland. They have always been an underdog and will look to do an upset in the game. Captain Andrew Balbirnie would like to perform at his best with his top players.

West Indies vs Ireland Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.