Live West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates, Guyana: West Indies will have their work cut out when they take on Bangladesh in the second one-day match set to be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Wednesday. Having already lost the first ODI convincingly in a rain-reduced match, Nicholas Pooran-led side would look to get back to winning ways with Bangladesh ably led by Tamim Iqbal eyeing a historic limited-overs series win in the Caribbean Islands.

West Indies won the Test series 2-0 which was followed by the T20I series that was also won by the home side. Bangladesh, however, came back really well in the first ODI and recorded their first win of the tour and would look to replicate the same kind of performance in the second ODI to be played at the same venue.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Ebadot Hossain