LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022, ZIM vs NED, Adelaide: ZIM Won Toss, Opts To Bat

Live T20 World Cup 2022, Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score And Latest Match Updates: Zimbabwe would compete against the Netherlands to keep themselves alive in the semi-finals race. They are not among the favorites to qualify for the semi-finals but with factors like rain in play, they are still hopes for them.

The Scott Edwards-led Netherlands is officially out of the semi-finals race after losing three consecutive matches. They would like to add at least one win in their column and the match against Zimbabwe is the perfect opportunity for that.

ZIM vs NED Squads

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten