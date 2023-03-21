LIVE NOW
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
14:55 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
28.1 Shariz Ahmad to Clive Madande, No run.
14:54 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
27.6 Colin Ackermann to Wellington Masakadza, no run, Looped up, full and on off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ blocks it out.
14:54 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
27.5 Colin Ackermann to Clive Madande, 1 run, Short and on middle, Clive MadandeÂ moves back and punches it towards long on for a run.
14:54 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
27.4 Colin Ackermann to Clive Madande, no run, Tossed up and on off, Clive MadandeÂ uses his feet and pushes it back to the bowler.
14:53 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
27.3 Colin Ackermann to Wellington Masakadza, 1 run, Flighted, full and on middle, Wellington MasakadzaÂ nudges it towards square leg for a run.
14:53 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
27.2 Colin Ackermann to Wellington Masakadza, no run, Floated, full and on middle, Wellington MasakadzaÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
14:53 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
27.1 Colin Ackermann to Wellington Masakadza, no run, Fires a yorker, on middle, Wellington MasakadzaÂ digs it out down the pitch.
14:52 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
26.6 Brandon Glover to Wellington Masakadza, 1 run, Back of a length around off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ edges this through gully for a single.
14:51 PM
FOUR
26.5 Brandon Glover to Wellington Masakadza, FOUR, FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ drives this through cover for a boundary.
14:50 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
26.4 Brandon Glover to Wellington Masakadza, no run, Fuller one in middle, Wellington MasakadzaÂ blocks this out.
14:50 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
26.3 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, 1 run, back of a length around middle, Clive MadandeÂ defends this off the front foot to point and takes a single.
14:50 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
26.2 Brandon Glover to Wellington Masakadza, 1 run, Fuller one around off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ drives this to cover for a single.
14:49 PM
wide
26.2 Brandon Glover to Wellington Masakadza, wide, 1 run, Wide! Fuller one drifting down leg.
14:49 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
26.1 Brandon Glover to Wellington Masakadza, no run, On a length outside off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
14:49 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
25.6 Colin Ackermann to Clive Madande, no run, A maiden over! This is flighted, full and on off, Clive MadandeÂ keeps it out to the off side.
14:49 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
25.5 Colin Ackermann to Clive Madande, no run, Shortish and on off, Clive MadandeÂ pushes it towards covers.
14:49 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
25.4 Colin Ackermann to Clive Madande, no run, Short and on middle, Clive MadandeÂ defends it on the front foot.
14:49 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
25.3 Colin Ackermann to Clive Madande, No run.
14:49 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
25.2 Colin Ackermann to Clive Madande, No run.
14:49 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
25.1 Colin Ackermann to Clive Madande, no run, Full and wide outside off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
14:48 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
24.6 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, 1 run, 1 run.
14:48 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
24.5 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, No run.
14:48 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
24.4 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, No run.
14:44 PM
wide
24.4 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, wide, 1 run, Wide!
14:44 PM
wide
24.4 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, wide, 1 run, Short and well outside off, Clive MadandeÂ tries to reach for it, but fails to connect.
14:43 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
24.3 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, no run, On a length and around leg, Clive MadandeÂ knocks it in front of short mid-wicket.
14:43 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
24.2 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, no run, Brandon GloverÂ nails the yorker, on middle, Clive MadandeÂ digs it out back to the boweler. Good comeback from the bowler!
14:42 PM
FOUR
24.1 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot! Brandon GloverÂ lands this short and outside off, Clive MadandeÂ accepts the width on offer and smashes it through point for a boundary.
14:41 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
23.6 Colin Ackermann to Wellington Masakadza, no run, Slower through the air, on off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ defends it on the front foot.
14:41 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
23.5 Colin Ackermann to Clive Madande, 1 run, Flighted, full and on middle, Clive MadandeÂ eases it towards long on for a run.
14:40 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
23.4 Colin Ackermann to Wellington Masakadza, 1 run, Slightly shorter and on middle, Wellington MasakadzaÂ flicks it off the back foot through square leg for a single.
14:40 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
23.3 Colin Ackermann to Wellington Masakadza, no run, Floated, full and on off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ drives it towards short covers.
14:40 PM
wide
23.3 Colin Ackermann to Wellington Masakadza, wide, 1 run, Quicker, short and down the leg, Wellington MasakadzaÂ misses his flick. Wided.
14:39 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
23.2 Colin Ackermann to Wellington Masakadza, no run, Goes short and on middle, Wellington MasakadzaÂ moves back and nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
14:39 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
23.1 Colin Ackermann to Wellington Masakadza, no run, Colin AckermannÂ starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on middle, Wellington MasakadzaÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
14:38 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
22.6 Shariz Ahmad to Wellington Masakadza, 1 run, Flighted, full and on off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ drills it towards long off for one.
14:37 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
22.5 Shariz Ahmad to Wellington Masakadza, no run, A full toss, on middle, Wellington MasakadzaÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
14:37 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
22.4 Shariz Ahmad to Wellington Masakadza, no run, Floated, short and on off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ moves back and defends it out.
14:36 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
22.3 Shariz Ahmad to Clive Madande, 1 run, Short and on leg, Clive MadandeÂ moves back and forces it towards long on for a single.
14:36 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
22.2 Shariz Ahmad to Wellington Masakadza, 1 run, Tossed up, full and on off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ drives it towards short covers where the fiedler misfields and allows the run.
14:35 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
22.1 Shariz Ahmad to Wellington Masakadza, 2 runs, A juicy full toss around leg, Wellington MasakadzaÂ sweeps it towards short fine leg where the fielder makes a half-stop. Two runs takn!
14:34 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
21.6 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, no run, Full and on middle, Clive MadandeÂ clips it towards mid on.
14:34 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
21.5 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, 2 runs, Short of a length and outside off, Clive MadandeÂ punches it wide of deep point and comes back for the second.
14:33 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
21.4 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, leg byes, 2 runs, Fullish and on the pads, Clive MadandeÂ misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg and the batters takes a run. However, Clive MadandeÂ calls for the second very late, but makes it in the end.
14:33 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
21.3 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, no run, Back of a length and on off, Clive MadandeÂ steers it towards point.
14:32 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
21.2 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, 2 runs, Touch fuller and on leg, Clive MadandeÂ glances it wide of fine leg for a brace.
14:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
21.1 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, no run, On a length and on middle, Clive MadandeÂ keeps it out to the leg side.
14:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
20.6 Shariz Ahmad to Wellington Masakadza, no run, Looepd up, full and on middle, Wellington MasakadzaÂ defends it on the front foot.
14:30 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
20.5 Shariz Ahmad to Wellington Masakadza, no run, Flighted, full and on middle, Wellington MasakadzaÂ leans on and blocks it out.
14:29 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Wellington MasakadzaÂ walks out next.
14:28 PM
out
20.4 Shariz Ahmad to Brad Evans, out, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Brad EvansÂ cannot believe his luck as he stands there in looking at the ground. This is very, very unlucky way to get out. Shariz AhmadÂ floats this up, full and down the leg, Brad EvansÂ goes down and tries to sweep it away, but only manages to glove it onto the ground as the ball hits the rough and dribbles to just kiss the stumps and the bails fall off. Nothing is going in the way of the hosts here as they now find themsleves at 98/7!
14:27 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
20.3 Shariz Ahmad to Brad Evans, no run, Quicker, short and on off, Brad EvansÂ moves back and keeps it out to the off side.
14:27 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
20.2 Shariz Ahmad to Brad Evans, no run, Tossed up, full and around off, Brad EvansÂ goes down to sweep, but misses and gets hit on the pads. Thers is a stiffled appeal for LBW, but turned down.
14:27 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
20.1 Shariz Ahmad to Brad Evans, no run, A low full toss, on middle, Brad EvansÂ paddles it towards short fine leg.
14:26 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
19.6 Vikramjit Singh to Brad Evans, 1 run, Short-pitched delivery around middle, Brad EvansÂ pulls this to deep square leg for a single.
14:25 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
19.5 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, 1 run, Back of a length around the chest, Clive MadandeÂ pulls this wide ofÂ short mid-wicket for a single.
14:25 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
19.4 Vikramjit Singh to Brad Evans, 1 run, Fuller one wide of off, Brad EvansÂ drives this to sweeper cover for a single.
14:24 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
19.3 Vikramjit Singh to Brad Evans, no run, Fuller one on pads, Brad EvansÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket.
14:24 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
19.2 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, 1 run, Fuller on eon pads, Clive MadandeÂ glances this wide of short mid-wicket who fields well to keep it down to a single.
14:23 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
19.1 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, no run, Fuller one towards off, Clive MadandeÂ defends this off he front foot.
14:22 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
18.6 Shariz Ahmad to Brad Evans, no run, Fuller one on pads, Brad EvansÂ sweeps this but finds the fielder at short fine leg.
14:22 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
18.5 Shariz Ahmad to Brad Evans, no run, Tossed up around middle, Brad EvansÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket.
14:22 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
18.4 Shariz Ahmad to Clive Madande, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye. Fuller one on pads, Clive MadandeÂ tucks this to short fine leg and steals a single. Leg-byes signaled.
14:21 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
18.3 Shariz Ahmad to Brad Evans, 1 run, Googly pitching outside off, Brad EvansÂ gets an inside edge on this and runs a single as this travels to short fine leg.
14:21 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
18.2 Shariz Ahmad to Clive Madande, 1 run, Fuller around off, Clive MadandeÂ slices this through point for a single.
14:20 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
18.1 Shariz Ahmad to Clive Madande, no run, Tossed up around off, Clive MadandeÂ pushes this to short cover.
14:19 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Brad EvansÂ is the next man in. Alos, Shariz AhmadÂ to bowl some leggies now.
14:19 PM
out
17.6 Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, out, OUT! GONE!Â A spectacular take in the deep gets rid of Sikandar RazaÂ here. On a length around middle, Sikandar RazaÂ pulls this but gets a leading edge towardsÂ deep square leg. Shariz AhmadÂ runs toward this and takes a good sliding catch to dismiss the in-form Sikandar Raza.Â
14:17 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
17.5 Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, no run, Fuller one outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ swings wildly but misses out on any sort of connection.
14:17 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
17.4 Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, no run, Fuller one outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ defends this off the front foot.
14:17 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
17.3 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, 1 run, Short and wide of off, Clive MadandeÂ pushes this to backward point for a single.
14:16 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
17.2 Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, back of a length around middle, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this to deep square leg for a single.
14:15 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
17.1 Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, no run,Â Back of a length outside off, Raza looks to block but leaves at the end. Scott EdwardsÂ collects well and removes the bails in a flash and asks for stumping. Raza lands his foot just in time.
14:13 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
16.6 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, no run, Fuller in middle, Clive MadandeÂ pushes this back to the bowler.
14:13 PM
FOUR
16.5 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, FOUR, FOUR! EDGED FOR FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Clive MadandeÂ slashes hard and gets an outside edge that races past near the keeper for a boundary to third man.
14:12 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
16.4 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Fuller one on off, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this wide of short mid-wicket for a single.
14:12 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
16.3 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, no run, Full and wide of off, Sikandar RazaÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
14:11 PM
wide
16.3 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, wide, 1 run, Wide! Full and way too wide down leg. Sikandar RazaÂ leaves this.
14:10 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
16.2 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, 1 run, Fuller one on pads, Clive MadandeÂ flicks this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14:09 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
16.1 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, no run, Short and wide of off, Clive MadandeÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
14:09 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
15.6 Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, no run, Fuller one around middle, Sikandar RazaÂ defends this textbook style for nothing.
14:08 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
15.5 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, leg byes, 1 run, Fuller one on pads, Clive MadandeÂ hits this off the pad first and then bat for a singleÂ towards short mid-wicket.
14:07 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
15.4 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, no run, Fuller one outside off, Clive MadandeÂ blocks this to short cover.
14:07 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
15.3 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, no run, Fuller one outside off, Clive MadandeÂ pokes at this but gets beaten.
14:06 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
15.2 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, no run, Full and wide of off, Clive MadandeÂ drives this to point.
14:06 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
15.1 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, no run, On a length around middle, Clive MadandeÂ pushes this in front for no run.
14:05 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
14.6 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, no run, Full and wide of off, Sikandar RazaÂ slashes hard at this but misses out on any contact.
14:04 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
14.4 Brandon Glover to Clive Madande, 1 run, Fuller one angling in towards leg, Clive MadandeÂ rotatesÂ the strike with a flick to fine leg.
14:04 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
14.5 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, no run, Fuller one in middle, Sikandar RazaÂ defends this off the front foot.
14:03 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
14.3 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, On a length around middle, Sikandar RazaÂ tucks this to fine leg for a single.
14:03 PM
FOUR
14.2 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, FOUR, FOUR! On a length around middle, Sikandar RazaÂ pulls this to cow corner for a boundary. Sikandar RazaÂ looksÂ in a positive mindset at the moment.
14:02 PM
FOUR
14.1 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, FOUR, FOUR! Poor delivery has been dismissed by Sikandar RazaÂ for a boundary. Fuller one down leg, Sikandar RazaÂ flicks this for a boundary towards fine leg.
14:01 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
13.6 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, no run, On a length around middle, Clive MadandeÂ pushes this in front of point for no run.
14:00 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
13.5 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, no run, Fuller one outside off, Clive MadandeÂ blocks this out.
14:00 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
13.4 Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, no run, Good length delivery just wide of off, Clive MadandeÂ leans ahead to block but gets beaten on his outside edge.
14:00 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
13.3 Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, On a length around pads, Sikandar RazaÂ tucks this to fine leg for a single.
13:59 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
13.2 Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, no run, Fuller one on top of off, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this to mid off.
13:59 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
13.1 Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, no run, Fuller one on off, Sikandar RazaÂ defends this to the off side.
13:59 PM
out
12.6 Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl, out, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Full and wide outside off, Ryan BurlÂ chases this one and gets a feather on this and skipper Scott EdwardsÂ makes no mistake this time and collects this well behind the wicket.Â
13:55 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Drinks!Â The visitors are right on top as theyÂ bundled over the top order in the first 10 overs itself with not many on board, and picked up two more wickets as well.Â Zimbabwe are really struggling at 70/5, and needs a partnership with Sikandar RazaÂ being the key if they want to make a comeback in this game. Also, Clive MadandeÂ walks out to bat now. Vikramjit SinghÂ to bowl after the break.
13:54 PM
wide
12.6 Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl, wide, 1 run, Wide! On a length drifting down leg, Ryan BurlÂ looks to flick but fails to connect. Wide signaled.
13:54 PM
wide
12.6 Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl, wide, 1 run, Wide! Fuller one a lit bit too wide. Ryan Burl leaves this.
13:53 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
12.5 Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl, no run, Short and wide of off, Ryan BurlÂ looks to cut but misses out.
13:53 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
12.4 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Good length delivery towards middle, Sikandar RazaÂ milks this to this fine leg for a single.
13:52 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
12.3 Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl, 1 run, On a length around pads, Ryan Burl tucks this to fine leg for a single.
13:52 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
12.2 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Fuller around pads, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13:52 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
12.1 Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl, 3 runs,Â Width on offer, Burl cuts this wide of point for some runs. Brilliant effort in the deep by Paul van MeekerenÂ to save a certain boundary. 3 runs were taken.
13:50 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
11.6 Paul van Meekeren to Ryan Burl, 1 run, Fuller one on pads, Ryan BurlÂ flicks this to fine leg for a single.
13:49 PM
FOUR
11.5 Paul van Meekeren to Ryan Burl, FOUR, FOUR! Powerfully cut for four. Short and wide outside off, Ryan BurlÂ cuts this over point for a boundary.
13:48 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
11.4 Paul van Meekeren to Ryan Burl, no run, Full and wide outside off, Ryan BurlÂ drives this to cover for no run.
13:47 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
11.3 Paul van Meekeren to Ryan Burl, no run, Fuller one around middle, Ryan BurlÂ defends this off the front foot.
13:47 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
11.2 Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Back of a length outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ cuts this to third man for a single.
13:46 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
11.1 Paul van Meekeren to Ryan Burl, 1 run, On a length outside off, Ryan BurlÂ guides this to point and takes a single.
13:45 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
10.6 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, no run, Quicker and fuller in middle, Sikandar RazaÂ blocks this out.
13:44 PM
wide
10.6 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, wide, 1 run, Wide! Third wide of the over as Brandon GloverÂ darts one down leg again.
13:43 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
10.5 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, no run, Fuller one around middle, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket for no run.
13:43 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
10.4 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, no run, DROPPED! Fuller one on pads, Sikandar RazaÂ gets a little feather on this but skipper Scott EdwardsÂ drops this behind the wicket.
13:42 PM
SIX
10.3 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, SIX, SIX! Stand and deliver. On a length around pads, Sikandar RazaÂ pulls this over the deep square leg fielder for a maximum.Â
13:41 PM
out
10.2 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, out, OUT! RUN OUT! Bizzare dismissal as Wesley MadhevereÂ walks back. Short ofÂ a length around off, Sikandar RazaÂ smashes this down the ground butÂ Brandon GloverÂ goes down quickly andÂ gets a hand to it as the ball crashes into the stumps on the other end. Wesley MadhevereÂ is well short of his crease and couldn't getÂ back from the follow through. ZimbabweÂ are in deep trouble now.
13:40 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Ryan BurlÂ comes out to the middle now.
13:39 PM
wide
10.2 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, wide, 1 run, Wide! Good length delivery once again going down leg, Sikandar RazaÂ looks to clip this but he misses out. Wide signaled by the umpire.
13:39 PM
wide
10.2 Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, wide, 1 run, Wide! On a length going way down leg, Sikandar RazaÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
13:38 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
10.1 Brandon Glover to Wesley Madhevere, 1 run, Fuller one on pads, Wesley MadhevereÂ flicks this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13:37 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
13:37 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
9.6 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, 1 run, Short of a length and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ guides it through point for one.
13:36 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
9.5 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Overpitched and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ drills it towards mid off.
13:35 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
9.4 Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Pitched up, on middle, Sikandar RazaÂ knocks it in front of mid on for a quick single.
13:34 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Slight Halt! Wesley MadhevereÂ has been hit on his waistÂ while trying to pull oneÂ and is receiving some treatment. We are ready to continue.
13:33 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
9.3 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, leg byes, 1 run, Short and around leg, Wesley MadhevereÂ goes for the pull, but gets hurried and misses as the ball defelcts off his waist towards the square leg region. A leg bye is taken.
13:32 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
9.2 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Back of a length and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ keeps it to the off side.
13:31 PM
FOUR
9.1 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! This is back of a length and outside off, Wesley MadhevereÂ frees his arms and cuts it over point for a boundary.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
8.6 Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, 1 run, Full and on middle, Wesley MadhevereÂ nudges it through square leg for one.
13:31 PM
FOUR
8.5 Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR, FOUR! SMASHED! Fred KlaassenÂ lands this short and on middle, this time it sits up nicely, Wesley MadhevereÂ gets into postion quickly and hammers it of the middle of the bat towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary. That went like a bullet to the fence.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
8.4 Fred Klaassen to Sikandar Raza, leg byes, 1 run, Fuller again and around leg, Sikandar RazaÂ misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towads square leg. A leg bye is taken.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
8.3 Fred Klaassen to Sikandar Raza, no run, Goes a bit fuller and on middle, Sikandar RazaÂ defends it to the leg side.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
8.2 Fred Klaassen to Sikandar Raza, no run, Back of a length and on off, extra bounce again, Sikandar RazaÂ somehow manages to keep it out.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
8.1 Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, 1 run, DROPPED! Wesley MadhevereÂ gets a life there! This is full and outside off, Wesley MadhevereÂ reaches for it and slices it uppishly towards backward point where the fielder is a bit late to react and the ball burst through his hands. A single is taken.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
7.6 Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, no run, Back of a length and around off, Sikandar RazaÂ punches it towards cover-point.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
7.5 Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, no run, Full and on middle, Sikandar RazaÂ knocks it down the pitch.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
7.4 Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, no run, This is on a good length and on middle, Sikandar RazaÂ blocks it out.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Sikandar RazaÂ walks out next.
13:31 PM
out
7.3 Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, out, OUT! TAKEN! The extra bounce has done the trick again for Netherlands. They are right on top here. Paul van MeekerenÂ bangs this onto the pitch around off, rises up viciously, Innocent KaiaÂ tries to keep it out, but gets surprised and is in an awakward position as the extra bounce takes the outside edge and goes towards second slip where Colin AckermannÂ leaps up and grabs it. ZimbabweÂ three down and in a spot of bother now.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
7.2 Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ steers it towards backward point.
13:31 PM
FOUR
7.1 Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Paul van MeekerenÂ lands this short and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ gets on top of the bounce and swivels and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
6.6 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Short and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
6.5 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, no run, Back of a length and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ punches it towards mid off.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
6.4 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, no run, Fred KlaassenÂ serves this full again, on leg, shaping in, Innocent KaiaÂ misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. There is a stiffled appeal for LBW, but turned down.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
6.3 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, no run, Pitched up, on off, Innocent KaiaÂ pushes it towards mid off.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
6.2 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, no run, Full again and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ blocks it down the pitch.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
6.1 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, no run, Full and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ works it towards short mid-wicket.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
5.6 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, no run, An appeal for caught behind, and the NetherlandsÂ players think they have got their man, but the the finger stays down. Paul van MeekerenÂ lands this short again and on middle, Wesley MadhevereÂ tries to lift his bat to leave it, but the ball hits his elbow and goes behind where Scott EdwardsÂ pouches it safely. They think that that the sound is from the bat, but in the end Wesley MadhevereÂ is safe.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
5.5 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Another bouncer, on middle, slower too, Wesley MadhevereÂ goes through his pull shot early this time, and missse again.
13:31 PM
wide
5.5 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, wide, 1 run, Paul van MeekerenÂ bangs in a bouncer, on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ goes for the pull shot, but fails to connect. The umpire signals a wide for height.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
5.4 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Back of a length and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ knocks it towards short covers.
13:31 PM
FOUR
5.3 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot! Paul van MeekerenÂ bowls a bit fuller and outside off, Wesley MadhevereÂ accepts the width and opens the face of his bat to cream it through backward point for a boundary.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
5.2 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, no run, On a length and on middle, Wesley MadhevereÂ blocks it out.
13:31 PM
wide
5.2 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, wide, 1 run, Paul van MeekerenÂ strays away from his line, and serves this full and down the leg side, Wesley MadhevereÂ misses his flick. Wided.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
5.1 Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, no run, This is on a hard length and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ leaves it alone as Scott EdwardsÂ takes it near his chest.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
4.6 Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, 1 run, On a length and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ guides it through backward point for a run.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
4.5 Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Extra bounce again! This back of a length and on middle and leg, rises after hitting the deck, Wesley MadhevereÂ gets surprsied as he tries to keep it down, but the ball loops up off the bat and falls on the pitch.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
4.4 Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Fuller in length and around off, Wesley MadhevereÂ leaves it alone.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
4.3 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Overpitched and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ flicks it through square leg for one.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
4.2 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, no run, Fred KlaassenÂ bangs in a bouncer, on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ goes for the pull, but gets hurried and gloves it down onto the pitch.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
4.1 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, no run, Fullish and on middle, shaping in, Innocent KaiaÂ works it towards mid-wicket.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Wesley MadhevereÂ walks out next.
13:31 PM
out
3.6 Paul van Meekeren to Gary Ballance, out, OUT! TAKEN! Paul van MeekerenÂ strikes now! A huge wicket for Netherlands, and Gary BallanceÂ stands there in disbelief. Paul van MeekerenÂ bangs this onto the pitch and around off, Gary BallanceÂ moves across a bit to push it away, but gets hurried due to the extra bounce and the loops up off the top edge towards backward point where Shariz AhmadÂ runs to his right to take a dolly. ZimbabweÂ two down now!
13:31 PM
FOUR
3.5 Paul van Meekeren to Gary Ballance, FOUR, FOUR! Nice shot! Paul van MeekerenÂ bowls this a bit too full and around off, Gary BallanceÂ shows the full face of the bat to drive it sweetly through covers for a boundary.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
3.4 Paul van Meekeren to Gary Ballance, no run, Back of a length and on middle, Gary BallanceÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
3.3 Paul van Meekeren to Gary Ballance, no run, This is pitched up, on off, Gary BallanceÂ drills it towards mid off.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
3.2 Paul van Meekeren to Gary Ballance, no run, Paul van MeekerenÂ bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle and leg, Gary BallanceÂ ducks underneath it.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
3.1 Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Full and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ drives it wide of mid off for a single.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
2.6 Fred Klaassen to Gary Ballance, no run, Touch fuller and outside off, shaping away, Gary BallanceÂ leaves it alone. End of a successful over for Netherlands.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
2.5 Fred Klaassen to Gary Ballance, no run, Fred KlaassenÂ continues to bowl on a good length, on off, Gary BallanceÂ knocks it in front of point.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
2.4 Fred Klaassen to Gary Ballance, no run, Length again and on off, Gary BallanceÂ keeps it out to the off side.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
2.3 Fred Klaassen to Gary Ballance, no run, On a length and on off, Gary BallanceÂ steers it towards point.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Gary BallanceÂ walks out at no.3.Â
13:31 PM
out
2.2 Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Fred KlaassenÂ draws first blood! A beauty of a delivery to get rid of Ervine. This is on a hard length and pitches on the off stump line, nips away sharply with some extra bounce, Craig ErvineÂ looks to block it out, but the movement away and the bounce takes the outside edge and Scott EdwardsÂ behind the stumps takes a sharp catch to his left. ZimbabweÂ lose their first wicket.
13:31 PM
FOUR
2.1 Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, FOUR, FOUR! Craig ErvineÂ gets off the mark in style! Fred KlaassenÂ serves this full and just outside of, Craig ErvineÂ stays there and drives it firmly through extra covers for a boundary.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
1.6 Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, no run, Touch fuller and on the sixth stump line, Innocent KaiaÂ decides not to play at it again.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
1.5 Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length and around off, shaping further away, Innocent KaiaÂ leaves it alone.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
1.4 Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, no run, Overpitched and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ knocks it to the left of the bowler.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
1.3 Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, no run, Goes a bit fuller and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ pushes it towards point.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
1.2 Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, no run, This is on a hard length and on around off, swinging away, Innocent KaiaÂ lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeper.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
1.1 Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, 2 runs, Paul van MeekerenÂ begins with a short delivery, on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ pulls it wide of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Paul van MeekerenÂ will bowl from the other end.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
0.6 Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, no run, This is on a good length and on middle, Craig ErvineÂ keeps it out to the leg side.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
0.5 Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, no run, Short again and outside off again, Craig ErvineÂ offers no shot at it.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
0.4 Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, no run, Short of a length and outside off, shaping away, Craig ErvineÂ leaves it alone.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
0.3 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Fuller one and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ nudges it through square leg for a single.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
0.2 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, 2 runs, Back of a length and around off, Innocent KaiaÂ punches it towards covers where the fielder dives over it and lets it through. Two runs taken!
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
0.1 Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, leg byes, 4 runs, FOUR LEG BYES! ZimbabweÂ are underway with extras! Fred KlaassenÂ starts with a full delivery, but down the leg side, Craig ErvineÂ tries to tickle it away, but misses as the ball goes off his pads towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. Not the start that Fred KlaassenÂ was looking for.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Done with the pre-match formalities! So the players are out in the middle and follow the black lives matterÂ ritual by going down on oneÂ knee. Innocent KaiaÂ will be on strike along with Craig ErvineÂ on the other end for Zimbabwe. Fred KlaassenÂ will open the bowling for Netherlands.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
We are moments away from the start of the game, but first the players of both teams line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Netherlands' first followed by the national anthem of Zimbabwe.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Craig Ervine, the captain of ZimbabweÂ says that it looks a good wicket and will mostly be the same for both teams. Adds that it is crucial to get through the first 8 overs and then capitalise on it. Tells that it is nice to have a lot of cricket being played which is good for the players to gain experience.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Scott Edwards, the skipper of NetherlandsÂ says they will bowl first as the pitch might well remain similar throughout the day. He adds the team has had a month's preparation and is looking forward to this series. He closes by saying that they will be looking to chase whatever is posted in front of them and the wins they have against Zimbabwe means nothing as that was in totally different conditions in the past.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Clive Madande (WK), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.Â
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Netherlands (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C)&(WK), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover.
13:31 PM
Live score Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
TOSS - NetherlandsÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
COMMENTS