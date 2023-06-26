Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs USA 17 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs USA 17 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Updated: June 26, 2023 12:14 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs USA 17 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

NEW UPDATES

12:14 AM

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs USA 17 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie (WK), Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava.Â 

12:13 AM

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs USA 17 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

USA (Playing XI) - Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C)&(WK), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq.

12:13 AM

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs USA 17 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Sean Williams, the captain of ZimbabweÂ says that it could be a good toss to lose in the end and having a bat first could be a good thing for the side. Adds that there are four changes but this doesn't mean that the attitude will change for the side and the team would be looking to win this as well.

12:11 AM

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs USA 17 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

TOSS - USAÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs USA 17 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Live Score-West Indies vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs NED 18 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs USA ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023, Cricket Live Score: USA Opt To Bowl, CHECK Playing 11s | FULL SCORECARD
Zimbabwe vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs USA 17 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: Z...

Live Score-West Indies vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs NED 18 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-West Indies vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and...

LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs USA ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023, Cricket Live Score: USA Opt To Bowl, CHECK Playing 11s | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs USA ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2...

Watch: Sarfaraz Khan's Shocking Celebration In Front Of Selector Chetan Sharma Which Upset BCCI

Watch: Sarfaraz Khan's Shocking Celebration In Front Of Sele...

REVEALED! Umesh Yadav Miss Out Place In Indian Test Team For WI Tour Due To THIS Reason

REVEALED! Umesh Yadav Miss Out Place In Indian Test Team For...

Advertisement