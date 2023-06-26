LIVE NOW
Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs USA 17 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
12:14 AM
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie (WK), Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava.Â
12:13 AM
USA (Playing XI) - Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C)&(WK), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq.
12:13 AM
Sean Williams, the captain of ZimbabweÂ says that it could be a good toss to lose in the end and having a bat first could be a good thing for the side. Adds that there are four changes but this doesn't mean that the attitude will change for the side and the team would be looking to win this as well.
12:11 AM
TOSS - USAÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
