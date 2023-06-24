Live Score-Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs WI 13 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

24/0 (7.1 Ovs)
Craig Ervine (C) 4*(14) 0x4, 0x6
Joylord Gumbie 18*(29) 1x4, 1x6
Jason Holder 3.1 - 1 - 8 - 0
Kyle Mayers 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
01:04 PM
6.6 Kyle Mayers to Joylord Gumbie, No run.
01:04 PM
6.5 Kyle Mayers to Joylord Gumbie, No run.
01:03 PM
6.4 Kyle Mayers to Joylord Gumbie, No run.
01:02 PM
6.3 Kyle Mayers to Joylord Gumbie, No run.
01:01 PM
6.2 Kyle Mayers to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Fuller and on off, this is driven towards mid off for one.
01:01 PM
6.1 Kyle Mayers to Craig Ervine, no run, Around off, this is pushed to covers.
01:00 PM
5.6 Alzarri Joseph to Joylord Gumbie, no run, A bumper to end, Joylord Gumbie ducks under it.
12:59 AM
5.5 Alzarri Joseph to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Outside off, evaded well.
12:58 AM
5.4 Alzarri Joseph to Joylord Gumbie, SIX, SIX! Over the fence! It sails all the way! Shorter and outside off, Joylord Gumbie cuts, it goes over the fence because of the pace int he third man region. First of the game and the crowd loves it.
12:58 AM
5.3 Alzarri Joseph to Joylord Gumbie, 2 runs, Two more! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
12:57 AM
5.2 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Clipped away nicely! On the pads, Craig Ervine works it through square leg for one.
12:56 AM
5.1 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, no run, This lands short! Back of a length and on off, this takes off after landing. Craig Ervine looks to defend but this goes off the splice but lands short of gully.
12:55 AM
4.6 Jason Holder to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Very well fielded! Fuller and on off, Craig Ervine pushes it towards mid off. Johnson Charles runs to his left, dives and keeps it down to one.
12:54 AM
4.5 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, 3 runs, Nicely timed! Fuller and around off, Joylord Gumbie leans into it and strokes it through covers. Three taken.
12:53 AM
4.4 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, On off, this is pushed to mid off.
12:53 AM
4.3 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Three dots in a row! Length and on off, Joylord Gumbie pushes it to covers.
12:52 AM
4.2 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Outside off, Joylord Gumbie is happy to leave it alone.
12:51 AM
4.1 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Solid! Length and on off, defended.
12:51 AM
3.6 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, no run, Shorter and on the body, Craig Ervine looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
12:50 AM
3.5 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, no run, Good length this time and on middle, blocked.
12:50 AM
3.4 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, no run, Goes very full and gets it to shape back in from around off, it is worked to mid-wicket.
12:49 AM
3.3 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, no run, Good length and on middle, blocked.
12:48 AM
3.2 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, no run, This one shapes back in but the line is a little too straight again. Craig Ervine looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
12:48 AM
3.1 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, no run, On middle, kept out.
12:46 AM
2.6 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Goes back to bowling it outside off, left alone.
12:46 AM
2.5 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, FOUR, FOUR! First boundary of the game! Easy for Joylord Gumbie! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg and this one races away.
12:46 AM
2.4 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Outside off, not played at.
12:45 AM
2.3 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, On middle, this is pushed towards mid on. Johnson Charles dives to his left and stops it.
12:44 AM
2.2 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, BEATEN! This initially comes back in from around off but then shapes away. Joylord Gumbie looks to defend but is beaten.
12:44 AM
2.1 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, On off, this is pushed to covers.
12:43 AM
1.6 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, no run, Better! This starts around middle and then shapes back in. Craig Ervine looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. Probably going down leg.
12:42 AM
1.6 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Another noe down the leg side. Wided. Alzarri Joseph is getting it to shape back in but the line is down the leg side.
12:42 AM
1.6 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Slips this one down the leg side. Wided.
12:41 AM
1.5 Alzarri Joseph to Joylord Gumbie, 1 run, Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
12:41 AM
1.4 Alzarri Joseph to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Outside off, it is another leave.
12:40 AM
1.3 Alzarri Joseph to Joylord Gumbie, 2 runs, Joylord Gumbie is off the mark! Shorter and outside off, this is guided past point for two.
12:39 AM
1.2 Alzarri Joseph to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Outside off, fuller, the tempter. Joylord Gumbie looks to drive but is beaten.
12:38 AM
1.1 Alzarri Joseph to Craig Ervine, 1 run, On off, this is dropped on the off side for one. Zimbabwe and Craig Ervine are underway.
12:37 AM
0.6 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, A maiden to begin with! Length and on off, blocked out.
12:36 AM
0.5 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Tries to get the ball back in from outside off, does not come in enough for the batter to play a stroke.
12:36 AM
0.4 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, On the stumps, blocked.
12:35 AM
0.3 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, A little bit of shape away from the off pole, defended well.
12:35 AM
0.2 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Outside off, left alnoe.
12:34 AM
0.1 Jason Holder to Joylord Gumbie, no run, Good length and on off, kept out.
12:27 AM
Time for the National Anthems! Windies will sing their first and then the hosts! Done and dusted with the anthems! Now it is time for the action to begin. Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie are the openers. Jason Holder to begin. Here we go...
12:08 AM
Zimbabwe (PLAYING XI) - Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
12:08 AM
West Indies (PLAYING XI) - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (WK/C), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.
12:08 AM
Craig Ervine says the ball might do a bit initially and they need to tackle that well. Adds they are looking forward to this game and informs they are playing the same side.
12:08 AM
Nicholas Pooran says they want to bowl first as there might be moisture and they want to exploit it. Informs they are playing the same side.
