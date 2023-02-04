live-score-Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs WI 1st Test match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

LIVE NOW
14:22 PM
11.2 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, No run.
14:22 PM
11.1 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, This is on a length around the off stump and nipping back in, Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ keeps it out off the front foot.
14:21 PM
The bowler is not happy with the ball. Perhaps the seam has come out. Victor NyauchiÂ tosses it to one of the umpires and gets it fixed. The game resumes...
14:20 PM
10.6 Brad Evans to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Bowls it on a hard length this time and outside off,Â Chanderpaul goes back and across before cutting it straight to point.
14:20 PM
10.5 Brad Evans to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Fullish length, angling into middle and leg,Â Chanderpaul firmly defends it to covers.
14:20 PM
10.4 Brad Evans to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, On a length, trying to swing it away from the middle and leg stump line butÂ Chanderpaul keeps it out.
14:18 PM
10.3 Brad Evans to Kraigg Brathwaite, 1 run, Keeps it full but strays onto the pads, Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ flicks it to fine leg and rotates the strike.
14:18 PM
10.2 Brad Evans to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 1 run, This is full again and at the stumps,Â Chanderpaul pushes it out in front of cover-point and picks up a single.
14:17 PM
10.1 Brad Evans to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Evans comes from around the wicket to the left-hander and angles in a fuller delivery into the off stump. Tagenarine ChanderpaulÂ gets on the front foot and blocks it onto the off side.
14:16 PM
9.6 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 1 run, Fuller and around middle, angling down, Chanderpaul flicks it down to long leg for a single.
14:16 PM
9.5 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, This one is served on a good length, close to off and holding its line, Chanderpaul pushes inside the line and misses.
14:15 PM
9.4 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Pitches it up and around off, TagenarineÂ plays a handsome drive off the front foot but finds the cover fielder.
14:15 PM
9.3 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Around off, on a good length, Chanderpaul blocks it from the back foot.
14:14 PM
9.2 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Goes fuller and on off, angling in, the batter defends it towards silly mid on.
14:13 PM
9.1 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, With a silly mid on in place, Victor runs in from 'round the wicket and bowls it short on off, Chanderpaul goes on the back foot and pushes it to cover-point.
14:12 PM
8.6 Brad Evans to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Fuller and on off, rather than getting forward, the West Indian skipper pushes it from the back foot, towards the cover region.
14:12 PM
8.5 Brad Evans to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Darts a length ball on off, Brathwaite defends it back from the crease.
14:11 PM
8.4 Brad Evans to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, That's the line. Full in length and outside off, nipping away a bit, Kraigg initially looks to push inside the line but then pulls his bat back.
14:10 PM
8.3 Brad Evans to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 1 run, Short in length around off, Chanderpaul stands tall to ride the bounce and pulls it towards long leg for a single.
14:10 PM
8.2 Brad Evans to Kraigg Brathwaite, 1 run, Fuller and on off, a hint of movement in the air, Kraigg clips it to square leg and pinches a single.
14:10 PM
8.1 Brad Evans to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Begins with a shortish ball on off, Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ stays back and defends it down to the leg side.
14:10 PM
The debutant, Brad EvansÂ comes on as first change.
14:10 PM
7.6 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Full and outside off, again staying low, Tagenarine ChanderpaulÂ pushes at it and misses.
14:10 PM
7.5 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Full and outside off, the batter shoulders arms to let that one through.
14:10 PM
7.4 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Angling into the batter from a length around off, Tagenarine ChanderpaulÂ helps it to mid-wicket. There is a fumble but they decide against the single.
14:10 PM
7.3 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Interesting delivery, a touch short outside off but not rising much. Chanderpaul plays inside the line and misses.
14:05 PM
7.2 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it back.
14:05 PM
7.1 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Victor comes from 'round the wicket to the left-hander and angles in a shortish ball on off, Chanderpaul defends it to the off side.
14:04 PM
6.6 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 1 run, Back of a length, around off, Chanderpaul drops it with gentle hands, in front of square on the off side, and calls his partner through for a quick run.
14:04 PM
6.5 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Very full and on off, once again Chanderpaul is patient enough to block it back to the bowler.
14:04 PM
6.4 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Richard goes nice and full, around off, it's met with a defensive bat of Tagenarine Chanderpaul.Â
14:01 PM
6.3 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Skiddy delivery, on a length and outside off, Chanderpaul keeps his bat close to his body and allows it through to the keeper.
14:00 PM
6.2 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Fullish and on off, defended to the off side.
14:00 PM
FOUR
6.1 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, FOUR, FOUR! Waited for 18 balls and opens his account on the 19th ball with a boundary. Short in length, around off, Tagenarine ChanderpaulÂ swivels on the back foot and pulls it through square leg.
13:59 PM
5.6 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Victor is mixing his lengths nicely. Fuller this time, around off, it's defended to covers. First maiden over of the match!
13:58 PM
5.5 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Slightly short and on off, Kraigg goes on the back foot and blocks it back on the surface.
13:58 PM
5.4 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Fuller in length, on middle and leg, Brathwaite shuffles across the stumps a bit and helps it towards square leg. Good pressure sustained by Zimbabwe.
13:57 PM
5.3 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Slightly fuller and attacking the off stump, Kraigg gets behind the line solidly and defends it back.
13:57 PM
5.2 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Probing delivery, on a length outside off and shaping away a hint, Brathwaite pushes inside the line with unsure footwork, only to get beaten.
13:56 PM
5.1 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Back of a length, in the region outside off, Brathwaite covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
13:56 PM
4.6 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Darts it in, very full and on off, Chanderpaul has his bat down in time as he defends it to the off side.
13:55 PM
4.5 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Identical to the last delivery, but the line is a bit far away from the batter outside off. Chanderpaul leaves.
13:55 PM
4.4 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Beauty! Richard NgaravaÂ gets this delivery to angle in around off, Tagenarine ChanderpaulÂ plays the line but the away movement beats his bat.
13:55 PM
4.3 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, On middle and leg, defended on the leg side.
13:55 PM
4.2 Richard Ngarava to Kraigg Brathwaite, 1 run, Risky run! Very full and on off, Kraigg digs it out towards mid off and takes a brisk single. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end, otherwise, it could have been close.
13:55 PM
4.1 Richard Ngarava to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Beaten by the angle! Richard NgaravaÂ puts it on a length around off, Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ stays back to have a feel of this delivery and gets beaten.
13:51 PM
3.6 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Short in length and wide outside off, Tagenarine cuts from the back foot but finds point. Stays on zero.
13:50 PM
3.5 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Good shape away from the left-hander, outside off, Chanderpaul drops his bat and lets it through.
13:50 PM
The West IndiesÂ players are wearing a black armband in this game to pay respectÂ to the former West Indian Test and One-Day cricketer IrvineÂ Shillingford who passed away a few days back.
13:49 PM
3.4 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Fractionally short and on off, Chanderpaul goes on the back foot and defends it down safely.
13:49 PM
3.3 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Just behind the good length, around off and shaping away, once again Tagenarine ChanderpaulÂ stick back to defend but misses.
13:48 PM
3.2 Victor Nyauchi to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Slants across a shortish delivery, around off and angling away, Tagenarine ChanderpaulÂ stays back and keeps his bat inside the line of the ball.
13:48 PM
3.1 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, 1 run, Fuller and on middle, Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ nudges it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
13:47 PM
2.6 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Serves it on a length and outside off, holding its line, Tagenarine feels for it and gets beaten.
13:46 PM
2.5 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Richard perhaps was looking for a yorker but instead he hurls across a full toss on middle, Tagenarine ChanderpaulÂ pushes it back to the bowler. A good opportunity missed to open his account.
13:46 PM
2.4 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it solidly once more.
13:45 PM
2.3 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, The length goes a shade fuller, around off, Chanderpaul stands back with an open stance and blocks it to the off side.
13:45 PM
2.2 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Back of a length around off, Tagenarine ChanderpaulÂ is on the back foot in defense.
13:45 PM
2.1 Richard Ngarava to Kraigg Brathwaite, 5 runs, FIVE RUNS! Length delivery around off, Kraigg taps it down to covers and takes a quick run.Â Brad EvansÂ doesn't get the radar correct with his throw at the bowler's end and concedes a boundary with no one backing up.
13:44 PM
1.6 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, 1 run, Lands it very full and around off, Brathwaite drives it to the left of the mid off fielder and scampers across to the other end.
13:44 PM
1.5 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Full and angling in around off, it's defended off the front foot to covers.
13:42 PM
1.4 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, This one is a bit too wide outside off, an easy leave for the West Indian skipper.
13:42 PM
1.3 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Play and a miss! That's the channel you want to attack Kraigg Brathwaite. Fuller and around off, angling in and then straightening off the seam, Kraigg tries to drive but misses completely.
13:41 PM
1.2 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Goes full and bowls it around off, Kraigg is forward, not entirely though, as pushes it defensively to mid off.
13:41 PM
1.1 Victor Nyauchi to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Starts with a delivery on the shorter side, around off, Kraigg goes on the back foot and defends it down.
13:40 PM
Victor NyauchiÂ to share the new ball with Richard Ngarava.
13:40 PM
0.6 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Another excellent delivery, close to off but moving away, Chanderpaul attempts to play inside the line but gets beaten.
13:40 PM
0.5 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Pitches it up and around off, Tagenarine ChanderpaulÂ gets on the front foot and defends it back solidly.
13:40 PM
0.4 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, A bit wide outside off this time, Chanderpaul withdraws his bat at the last moment.
13:40 PM
0.3 Richard Ngarava to Tagenarine Chanderpaul, no run, Beautiful delivery. The length is full and it's angled around off. Tagenarine ChanderpaulÂ doesn't show much footwork as he attempts to defend but is beaten by the late away movement.
13:40 PM
0.2 Richard Ngarava to Kraigg Brathwaite, 1 run, West Indies are away! Back of a length, around middle and leg, Kraigg goes on his toes and taps it down towards backward square leg for one.
13:40 PM
0.1 Richard Ngarava to Kraigg Brathwaite, no run, Richard begins with a full delivery, in the zone outside off and it goes away from the right-hander with the angle. Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ has a good look before making a leave.
13:30 PM
Done with the pre-game formalities and we are now all set for the play to begin. The two teams are waiting on the sidelines raring to go but first, both sets of players will take a knee to show their support for the BLM movement. The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Zimbabwe. It will be Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ to open the batting for West IndiesÂ alongside Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Richard NgaravaÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
13:24 PM
We are a few minutes away from the start of the Test match. But first, the two sides will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the West Indies'Â national anthem first, followed by the national anthem of Zimbabwe.
13:22 PM
The Zimbabwean skipper, Craig ErvineÂ says that they would have batted first as well and it is a bit dry which means it will turn later on. Adds that the boys are feeling good and they have had a good week of preparation. Mentions that they have got five debutants for this game and with big names missing out, it is a great opportunity for the young guys to perform. Says that it has been a bit wet over the last few days and will look to pick up early wickets with the new ball.
13:22 PM
Kraigg Brathwaite, the captain of West Indies, says that they want to put up a big total on the board. Adds that they had a good preparation and are ready to go.
13:12 PM
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie andÂ Kemar Roach.
13:12 PM
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga (WK), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi andÂ Richard Ngarava.
