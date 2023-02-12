live-score-Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs WI 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

LIVE NOW
14:23 PM
9.2 Alzarri Joseph to Chamu Chibhabha, No run.
14:22 PM
Chamu ChibhabhaÂ walks out at number 3!
14:21 PM
out
9.1 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Alzarri JosephÂ strikes and Tanunurwa MakoniÂ resistance comes to an end! This is a lovely delivery from Joseph. He lands it on a good length, around off. The ball shapes away a bit qand Makoni who tries to defend it gets an outside edge. The ball goes right of Joshua Da SilvaÂ behind the stumps and he takes a fantastic diving catch.
14:21 PM
Alzarri JosephÂ is back on. Three overs for two runs and a maiden so far.
14:20 PM
8.6 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, no run, Beautiful shot but straight to mid on. Holder bowls it full and on middle. Kaia drives but finds the fielder at mid on.
14:19 PM
8.5 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, no run, Angles a fuller delivery on middle. Kaia works it wide of mid on.
14:18 PM
8.4 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, no run, Nicely played! Bowls a full delivery on off. Kaia drives it nicely to the mid off fielder.
14:18 PM
8.3 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, no run, Goes fuller and outside off. Kaia pushes it to the backward point fielder.
14:17 PM
8.2 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, no run, Serves it on a length, on off. Kaia blocks it out solidly.
14:16 PM
8.1 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a good length and outside off. Kaia leaves it alone.
14:16 PM
7.6 Shannon Gabriel to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Lands it on a good length and outside off. The ball shapes away a bit but Makoni is just happy to let it go.
14:15 PM
7.5 Shannon Gabriel to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Shortish and around off. Makoni lets it go watchfully. He has been leaving on length nicely throughout this innings.
14:14 PM
7.4 Shannon Gabriel to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Bowls it on a fullish length, on off. This time Makoni drives it to the mid on fielder.
14:13 PM
7.3 Shannon Gabriel to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Gabriel bowls it full on off. Makoni tries to drive it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
14:12 PM
7.2 Shannon Gabriel to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Well bowled and well played! Bowls almost a yorker on off. Makoni blocks it out.
14:11 PM
7.1 Shannon Gabriel to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Short of good length and outside off. Makoni leaves it alone. He is yet to get off the mark.
14:10 PM
6.6 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length, around off. Kaia leansÂ forward and fends it. Kaia is looking solid here!
14:09 PM
6.5 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, 2 runs, Bowls it full and on middle. Kaia tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
14:09 PM
6.4 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, no run, Goes fuller and on off. Kaia drives it to the cover fielder.
14:08 PM
6.3 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, no run, Goes fuller and down the leg side. Kaia tries to clip it but misses.
14:07 PM
6.2 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a good length and outside off. Kaia fends it towards the off side nicely.
14:07 PM
6.1 Jason Holder to Innocent Kaia, no run, Lands it on a length, on off. Kaia defends it calmly again.
14:06 PM
5.6 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Goes fuller on off. Kaia drives it straight down the ground and the ball hits the stumps at the bowler's end. The batters take a single as the ball deflects towards mid on.
14:05 PM
FOUR
5.5 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, FOUR, FOUR! Second boundary of the over! On a good length, on off. Kaia tries to fendÂ it from his crease and does so with soft hands, The ball goes off the outside edge of his blade and runs away through the gully region for a boundary.
14:03 PM
5.4 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, Overpitched and outside off. Kaia drives it to the cover fielder.
14:02 PM
5.3 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, Back of a length, on off. Kaia fends it out from his crease.
14:02 PM
FOUR
5.2 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, FOUR, FOUR! Beautifully driven! Gabriel overpitches and it is outside off. kaia leans forward and creams it through covers for a lovely boundary.
14:01 PM
5.1 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length and around off. Kaia drives it to the cover fielder.
14:00 PM
4.6 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, A fullish delivery on off, Makoni drives it to the short cover fielder. Watchful start this by the home team.
13:59 PM
4.5 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Short of good length and around off. Makoni makes a risky leave.
13:58 PM
4.4 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Goes a bit fuller and on middle. Makoni drives it straight to the mid off fielder.
13:58 PM
4.3 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Attacks the stumps this time. A length delivery on middle. Makoni gets right behind to push it to mid on.
13:57 PM
4.2 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Nice short one on off. Makoni sways away from the line of the ball.
13:57 PM
4.1 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Serves it on a good length and outside off. Makoni leaves it alone carefully.
13:56 PM
3.6 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length, around off. Kaia punches it to the short cover fielder.
13:55 PM
3.5 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, Nice bouncer angling around leg. kaia watches it till the end and lets it go.
13:54 PM
3.4 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length, on off. kaia drives it without much timing to covers.
13:53 PM
3.3 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, More shorter angling into off. Kaia plays this one well as he rides the bounce and blocks it out.
13:52 PM
3.2 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, A shortish delivery angling into middle. Kaia tries to defend but is hurried by this delivery and gets hit high on his pads.
13:51 PM
3.1 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, Angles a very full delivery on middle. Kaia manages to keep it out to mid on.
13:50 PM
2.6 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Back of a length, angling into off. Makoni defends it from his crease towards the off side.
13:50 PM
2.5 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Serves it on a length, on off. Makoni defends it onto the turf.
13:49 PM
2.4 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, A skiddy delivery, short of good length, around off. Makoni lets it go but he needs to cover his off stump while leaving those.
13:47 PM
The physio is out now as Innocent KaiaÂ looks in some real pain. He is getting some treatment now on his fingers and looks fine to continue.
13:45 PM
2.3 Alzarri Joseph to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, A sharp bouncer on leg. Kaia tries to pull it but the ball hits his glove and loops up in the air left of the keeper. Joshua Da SilvaÂ runs to his left and dives to catch it but fails to reach it. A single is taken but Kaia looks in pain here.
13:44 PM
2.2 Alzarri Joseph to Innocent Kaia, no run, Short of good length, around off. Kaia lets it go this time.
13:44 PM
2.1 Alzarri Joseph to Innocent Kaia, no run, Back of a length, on middle. Kaia works it to square leg this time.
13:43 PM
1.6 Shannon Gabriel to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Back of a length, around off. Makoni punches it to the backward point fielder. Not much swing for the Windies bowlers so far with the new ball.
13:42 PM
1.5 Shannon Gabriel to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Tries a bouncer now, angling into middle. Makoni ducks under it.
13:41 PM
1.4 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, 3 runs, Kaia gets off the mark with a fine shot. Angles a length delivery on the pads. Kaia clips it nicely through mid-wicket and takes three.
13:39 PM
1.3 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, Serves it on a length, on middle. Kaia blocks it solidly towards mid on.
13:38 PM
1.2 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length and around off. Kaia fends it towards the off side.
13:38 PM
1.1 Shannon Gabriel to Innocent Kaia, no run, A huge shout for LBW by Shannon GabrielÂ but the umpire remains unmoved! Lands it on a good length, on off. The ball nips in sharply and hits Kaia on the pads as he late to get his bat down in time. However, no damage is done as it wasÂ probably going down leg.
13:37 PM
Shannon GabrielÂ to share the new ball with Alzarri Joseph.
13:36 PM
0.6 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Serves it on a good length and outside off. The ball shapes away a bit and Makoni makes another leave.
13:36 PM
0.5 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, On a length, on off. Makoni punches it towards the off side this time.
13:35 PM
0.4 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Bowls it short and on off. Makoni is up for the task and ducks under it nicely.
13:34 PM
0.3 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Short of good length and outside off. Makoni leaves it alone.
13:34 PM
0.2 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, On a good length and outside off. Makoni watches it till the end and lets it go again.
13:33 PM
wide
0.2 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, wide, 1 run, WIDE! A fullish delivery and way outside off. Tanunurwa MakoniÂ lets it go.
13:33 PM
0.1 Alzarri Joseph to Tanunurwa Makoni, no run, Starts off with a back-of-a-length delivery on off. Tanunurwa MakoniÂ blocks it off the back foot.
13:30 PM
We are all ready for the start of the second Test! The West IndiesÂ players are out there in the middle. Innocent KaiaÂ and Tanunurwa MakoniÂ are the openers for Zimbabwe. The players now take knee in support of the BLM movement. We are done with that and now Alzarri JosephÂ will start the proceedings with a new red cherry. Here we go...
13:30 PM
Kraigg Brathwaite, the skipper of West IndiesÂ says that they would have batted first and now have the job to do with the ball. Mentions that it was an all-round effort with batters and bowlers all doing well and feels that this pitch will turn a bit more. Informs that they have one changes with Shannon GabrielÂ coming in for Kemar Roach.
13:29 PM
Craig Ervine, the skipper of Zimbabwe says that they will bat first. Tells that the pitch looks a bit more drier and there would be biit more turn in this game. Informs that they have few changes with Gudakesh MotieÂ being unwell and couple of other changes.Â
13:10 PM
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shannon Gabriel (In place of Kemar Roach).
13:10 PM
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (C), Tafadzwa Tsiga (WK), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga.Â
