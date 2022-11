Live FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina Vs Saudi Arabia: Lionel Messi Starts Against Saudi Arabia, Check Start

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi declared himself fit for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C opener against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. The Paris Saint-Germain star raised concerns after he and several other first XI players skipped training last week. “I feel very good physically, the truth is that I think I’ll enter the tournament in great shape, personally as well as physically,” Messi, who is playing his fifth and last World Cup, told a news conference. Argentina are undefeated in the last 35 games, that includes their Copa America 2021 triumph. Messi and Co. are just two games shy of the record for the longest run of international matches without defeat, currently held by Italy. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, would be hoping to better their 1994 performance when they reached the round of 16.

FIFA WORLD CUP TEAMS

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Papu Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi.

Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Mohamed Al-Yami, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Madu, Hassan Tambakti, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Mohammed Al-Breik, Saud Abdulhamid, Salman Al-Faraj, Riyadh Sharahili, Ali Al-Hassan, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Sami Al-Najei, Abdullah Otayf, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, Salem Al-Dawsari, Hattan Bahebri, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Haitham Asiri, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan.