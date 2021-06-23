<h2>WTC 2021 Final - The RESERVE DAY</h2> <p></p>LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 23, Wednesday, India vs New Zealand Reserve Day, WTC 2021 Final: Rain, Bad Light Likely to Play Spoilsport <p></p> <p></p>An Indian win, a New Zealand win, and a draw - all three possibilities are open, and that makes the Reserve Day of the ongoing World Test Championship at Southampton on Wednesday a mouthwatering prospect. While India would look to put on a total and bowl out NZ, the Kane Williamson-led side would look to bundle out Virat Kohli and Co in the first session and then get the runs. While all calculations would be chalked out, the weather tomorrow is something that fans would have their eyes on, given that two days have already been washed out. <p></p> <p></p>The best part about Wednesday is that there is little to no chance of rain and that would bring a sigh of relief for fans who want to see competitive cricket. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4760651" align="aligncenter" width="687"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4760651" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/LIVE-Southampton-Weather-Update-Reserve-Day-WTC-Final.jpg" alt="Reserve Day Weather Southampton, Southampton Weather Reserve Day, Southampton Weather Wednesday, Wedesday Weather Southampton, Wednesday Southampton Weather, Reserve Day, Reserve Day News, Reserve Day WTC Final, Reserve Day Ind vs NZ, Ind vs NZ Reserve Day WTC Final, Rain, Bad Light Southampton, WTC Final Reserve Day, Southampton Weather, Southampton Weather Live Updates, Southampton Weather Hoursly updates, Southampton Weather live weather, Reserve Day live weather, Reserve Day Weather Forecast WTC Final, Southampton weather, India vs New Zealand Live Updates, IND vs NZ Weather, IND vs NZ Weather updates, Southampton Weather, UK Weather Forecast IND vs NZ Live Score, Pitch, Pitch report, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Match, IND vs NZ Fantasy Prediction Dream11 India vs New Zealand, Best players list of IND vs NZ, Dream11 India vs New Zealand, Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Player List, Online Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand Dream11 India vs New Zealand, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips, Online Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand Dream11 India vs New Zealand, Pitch Report, Playing 11, IND vs NZ Weather Forecast, India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ TV Timing, IND vs NZ 2020, IND vs NZ Preview" width="687" height="354" /> LIVE Southampton Weather Update - Reserve Day, WTC Final[/caption] <p></p> <p></p><strong>ICC on Reserve Day: </strong>"In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day," an ICC statement said. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's Playing XI</strong>: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand's Playing XI: </strong>Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.