<h2>LIVE Southampton Weather Updates</h2> <p></p><em>New Zealand 101/2, trail India (217) by 116 runs | LIVE Southampton Weather Update, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Ind vs NZ Day 5 Live Updates. Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport.</em> <p></p> <p></p>The weather in Southampton on Tuesday, June 22 is expected to be overcast and cloudy again. There are high chances that rain will play the spoilsport again on Day 5. However, if the play resumes then the fast bowlers will be key for India to take some early wickets and send the experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor as soon as possible. The two teams will share the honours if the match ends in a draw or a tie and that looks to be the most likely result. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4758335" align="alignnone" width="1080"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4758335" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Southampton-Weather-Live-Updates-WTC-Final-Day-5.jpg" alt="Southampton Weather Live Updates, WTC Final, Day 5" width="1080" height="579" /> Southampton Weather Live Updates, WTC Final, Day 5[/caption] <p></p><h2>WTC 2021 Final - The RESERVE DAY</h2> <p></p><strong>ICC on Reserve Day: </strong>"In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day," an ICC statement said. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's Playing XI</strong>: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand's Playing XI: </strong>Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.