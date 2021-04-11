Live Score SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. After two exciting clashes, the third match of the IPL 14, two exciting overseas captains Eoin Morgan and David Warner will lock horns in the quest to start the season on a positive note. KKR are well equipped with some T20 specialists in their squad with the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Captain Morgan himself. While, SRH have some of the biggest overseas stars in Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy and Rashid Khan. The pitch at the Chepauk will offer some help for the spinners which both teams have plenty of.

See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the SRH vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live score today, SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, SRH vs KKR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live match score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Chennai here.