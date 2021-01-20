Live Match Streaming Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI

For the first time since March 11, 2020, Bangladesh cricket team will step into the field for an international match since the world was upended by the coronavirus pandemic. They host West Indies for three ODIs and two Tests starting January 20 following a couple of domestic tournaments. On the other hand, West Indies have been touring the world since July last year. They have travelled to England, returned home for the Caribbean Premier League, several of their top stars travelled to UAE for the Indian Premier League before the tour of New Zealand in November-December. Now, they are in Bangladesh for a full tour.

When is Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will take place on Wednesday, January 20.

What are the timings of Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will start at 11:00 AM IST.

Where is the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI being played?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI match will not be be available on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be live streamed on FanCode in India.

What are the ful squads for Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI?

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jahmar Hamilton, Keon Harding, Kjorn Ottley, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed (captain), Andre McCarthy