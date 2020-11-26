Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st ODI

Team India will kickstart the full-fledged Australia tour on Friday with first ODI match at Sydney Cricket Ground. Both teams will look to start the series on a high to build pressure on the opposition in the most anticipated series of the year. Team India will miss the services of their swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma, who is out from the limited-over series due to hamstring injury. The team management will choose between Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal to open the innings alongside in-form Shikhar Dhawan. While being the hosts, Australia will be favourites in the opening ODI match at SCG. The fact that India’s top-order was in form during the IPL could bode well for them. Skipper Virat Kohli too got some runs, so did Shreyas Iyer. For Australia, David Warner scored runs for SunRisers Hyderabad but Steve Smith did not do too well for Rajasthan Royals. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

When is India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will take place on Thursday, November 27.

What are the timings of India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will start at 09:10 AM IST. The toss will take place at 08.40 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Australia 1st ODI match being played?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, SCG.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will broadcast on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will live stream on SonyLIV app.

What are the Squads for the India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams