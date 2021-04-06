Live Streaming Cricket Portugal T10: Where And How to Watch ECN T10 2021 Stream Live Match Online And Telecast on TV

FanCode Portugal T10 Live Streaming Cricket

The FanCode Portugal T10 series starts from April 6 with the final slater to be played on April 29. A total of six teams will participate at the event including Coimbra Knights, Gorkha 11, Indian Royals, Malo, Oeiras, Oporto and Miranda Dragons. A total of 46 matches will be played during the event.

You can watch FanCode Portugal T10 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, FanCode Portugal T10 Live Streaming on FanCode.

When is FanCode Portugal T10 Starting?

The FanCode Portugal T10 series will get underway from Tuesday, April 6.

What are the timings of FanCode Portugal T10 matches?

The FanCode Portugal T10 series will have two matches everyday. The first will start from 10:00 PM IST and the second 12:00 AM IST.

Where is FanCode Portugal T10 series being played?

The FanCode Portugal T10 series will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Which TV channel will FanCode Portugal T10 series?

The FanCode Portugal T10 series will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of FanCode Portugal T10 series?

The FanCode Portugal T10 series live streaming will be available on FanCode in India.

FanCode Portugal T10 Full Squads

Miranda Dragons: Syed Asif Rabi, Greg Bullock, Tom Allan, Rob Lewes, Colin Hardidge, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Krishan Kumar, MD Omar Faruk, Steven Waddell, Paul Stubbs, Mejbah Uddin, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Lucas Hennessey, MD Nazmul Hassan, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohsin, Adrian Golding, Asif Ataur, Clive Worth, Ibrahim Mohammad

Malo: Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir, Raj Popat

Gorkha XI: Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Oeiras: Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat, John Foster, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed

Coimbra Knights: Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma

Indian Royals: Sukhwinder Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Muhammad Saad, Dhiraj Minhas, Sourabh Sandhu, Abu Sufyan, Yogesh Sharma, Faisal Riaz, Jatinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui

Oporto Cricket Club: Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon, Syed Rashid, Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran