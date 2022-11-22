New Delhi: Lionel Messi has downplayed fears about his physical fitness, declaring himself ready for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against Saudi Arabia in Group C on Tuesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward had raised concerns in the Argentine press after he was seen training separately from the rest of Argentina’s squad last week.

Lionel Scaloni’s men are undefeated in their past 35 games, a sequence that includes the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil. They are just two games shy of the record for the longest run of international matches without defeat, currently held by Italy.

Messi will be playing in his fifth World Cup, having appeared on football’s biggest stage for the first time at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

The closest he has come to lifting the Jules Rimet trophy was in 2014 when Argentina lost the final against Germany following an extra-time goal from Mario Goetze.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia would be hoping to better their 1994 performance when they reached the round of 16. Saudi Arabia, won two of their last 10 games in all competitions and would be looking to put up some show against the Albiceleste.

When is the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Group C, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match will be played at the Lusail Stadium from 3.30 PM IST.

Where to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match on TV in India?

The Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match will be live telecasted on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

When to get live streaming of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match in India?

The live streaming of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match will be available on Jio Cinema for free.