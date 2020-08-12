Live Streaming Of England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Southampton: Where To See Live Cricket, Get Live Scores Of ENG vs PAK

England will be aiming to register back-to-back series victories on home soil when they face Pakistan in the second Test of the ongoing three-match series, in Southampton, starting Thursday (August 13).

England lead the series 1-0 following a thrilling three-wicket win in Manchester.

For the hosts, the one concern will be the absence of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has flown to New Zealand for family reasons.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to leave behind the loss they faced in Manchester and draw level in Southampton.

SQUADS

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam (vc), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach

ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN, 2nd TEST – LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

When and where does the second England vs Pakistan Test start?

England vs Pakistan, second Test at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, will be played from August 13-17. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST.

Where can I get the live streaming of the second England vs Pakistan Test?

The second England vs Pakistan Test can be live streamed on Sony Liv.

Which TV channel to watch live?

The second England vs Pakistan Test will be broadcast exclusive on Sony Six SD and HD.

WHAT THEY SAID –

Misbah ul Haq, Pakistan head coach: “We should remember that we were right on top until pretty much the last session of the game and we played very good cricket. Sure, we need to improve 10 to 15 per cent and deal with pressure situations a little better but we shouldn’t be mentally down.”

James Anderson, England fast bowler: “For the first time in probably 10 years I got a little bit emotional on the field. I got a bit frustrated and let it get to me a little bit. It reminded me of when I first started playing, when you get

frustrated and a little bit angry, you try and bowl quicker and quicker and it doesn’t help.”