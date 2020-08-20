Live Streaming Of England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Southampton: Where To See Live Cricket, Get Live Scores Of ENG vs PAK

After rain and bad light played spoilsport in the second Test in Southampton, the series remains 1-0 in England’s favour heading into the final match, starting on Friday (August 21).

While England, led by Joe Root, are on the verge of completing another series victory in the home summer, Pakistan, who haven’t lost a series in the country since the end of 2010, will look to maintain their record.

England are placed third behind India and Australia with 279 points in the ICC World Test Championship points table and a win in the final Test will take them past Australia to the second position.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are placed fifth with 153 points. A win will take them above New Zealand to fourth.

ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

When and where does the 3rd England vs Pakistan Test start?

England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, will be played from August 21-25. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST.

Where can I get the live streaming of the 3rd England vs Pakistan Test?

The 3rd England vs Pakistan Test can be live streamed on Sony Liv.

Which TV channel to watch live?

The 3rd England vs Pakistan Test will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

SQUADS

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah

WHAT THEY SAID

Waqar Younis, Pakistan bowling coach: “Conditions were tough, (Mohammad) Rizwan played a brave, positive and calculated knock. It’s not easy batting with the tail, but he added small partnerships and got Pakistan to a total where we all were feeling confident and were in the game.”

Jonathan Trott, England batting coach: “It is about going out there and combating the conditions we find out there and both are capable of doing that. We’ve seen them both [Sibley and Crawley] bat time in the first class game and Dom Sibley in Test match cricket so we’d like to see some more of that.”

(With IANS Inputs)