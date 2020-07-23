Live Streaming Of England vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Where To See Live Cricket, Get Live Scores Of ENG vs WI

Coming into the second Test on the back of a four-wicket loss in Southampton, England’s determination to remind the West Indies of their might, especially in their own backyard, shone through as they amended all the wrongs of the first Test. The Joe Root-led side registered a 113-run win in Manchester, levelling the series 1-1.

Earlier, the Windies prevailed in the first Test courtesy solid performances from skipper Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, and Jermaine Blackwood. In the second Test, Ben Stokes guided England’s comeback with 254 runs and three wickets.

With the third and final Test starting Friday (July 24) in Manchester, both teams would be looking to put up a good show and seal the deal.

SQUADS

WEST INDIES

Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

ENGLAND (The following players featured in at least one of the two completed Tests)

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Anderson

When and where does the third England vs West Indies Test start?

England vs West Indies, third Test at Old Trafford, Manchester will be played from July 24-28. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST.

Where can I get the live streaming of the third England vs West Indies Test?

The third England vs West Indies Test can be live streamed on Sony Liv.

Which TV channel to watch live?

The third England vs West Indies Test will be broadcast exclusive on Sony Six SD and HD.