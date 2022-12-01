New Delhi: Standing on the brink of elimination, Belgium need nothing but a win against Group F toppers Croatia to qualify for round of 16 when they face in a crucial fixture in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Belgium started their campaign with a scrappy 1-0 win over Canada before being stunned by a spirited Morrocan side 0-2. On the other hand, Croatia, 2018 finalists, are sitting atop with four points from two games.

A defeat for Belgium will see the Red Lions knocked out. Even if they manage a draw, the Roberto Martinez-coached side need Canada to beat Morocco, with goal difference then coming into play to determine which teams qualify for the next round.

On the other hand, Croatia will go through if they win or draw. A loss against Belgium would leave them already-eliminated Canada to overcome Morocco, in which case goal difference would be required to determine ranking.

Canada will also take on Morocco on the same day in the other Group F tie. Returning to the World Cup arena after 36 years, Canada are already eliminated after losing the first two opening encounters against Belgium and Croatia.

For Morocco, they will cruise to the knockouts if they win or draw. If Morocco lose aainst Canada, then they would hope Belgium to beat Canada in which goal difference will come into play.

When Is Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?

The Croatia vs Belgium match will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium while Canada will take on Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium. Both matches start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?

The Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco matches will be broadcasted live in India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where To Live Streaming Of Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches?

Live streaming of Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be on JIOCinema.