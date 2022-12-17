<strong>New Delhi: </strong> The stage is set for the third place fixture between Croatia and Morocco on 17 November, 2022 at the Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar. <p></p> <p></p>Croatia despite having a balanced tournament were eliminated by Argentina in the second semi-final. This game could be the last World Cup appearance for the Croatian sensation Luka Modric. <p></p> <p></p>Morocco despite losing to France in the semi-finals, had a fantastic tournament as they became the first African nation to play the semi-final of a FIFA World Cup. It will be really exciting to see what Morocco does in their last game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where To Where will Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place match will take place?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The 3rd place match between Croatia and Morocco will be played at 8:30 PM 17 December at Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where To Watch Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place match In India?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place match will be broadcasted live in India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place match?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Live streaming of Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place match will be on JIO Cinema. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong><span style="font-size: 18pt;">Croatia vs Morocco Probable Playing XI:</span></strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Croatia: </strong>Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovern, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Mario Pasalic <p></p> <p></p><strong>Morocco:</strong> Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Romain Saiss, Jawad El Yamiq, Noussair Mazraoui, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyr