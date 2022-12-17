New Delhi: The stage is set for the third place fixture between Croatia and Morocco on 17 November, 2022 at the Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar.

Croatia despite having a balanced tournament were eliminated by Argentina in the second semi-final. This game could be the last World Cup appearance for the Croatian sensation Luka Modric.

Morocco despite losing to France in the semi-finals, had a fantastic tournament as they became the first African nation to play the semi-final of a FIFA World Cup. It will be really exciting to see what Morocco does in their last game of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Where To Where will Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place match will take place?

The 3rd place match between Croatia and Morocco will be played at 8:30 PM 17 December at Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar.

Where To Watch Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place match In India?

The Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place match will be broadcasted live in India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place match?

Live streaming of Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place match will be on JIO Cinema.

Croatia vs Morocco Probable Playing XI:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovern, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Mario Pasalic

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Romain Saiss, Jawad El Yamiq, Noussair Mazraoui, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyr