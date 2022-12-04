<strong>Doha: </strong>Defending champions France would like to put their loss against Tunisia behind and seal a spot in the quarterfinals on Sunday when they take on Poland in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16. <p></p> <p></p>Interestingly, Italy, Spain and Germany, all made group stage exits while trying to defend their title 2010, 2014 and 2018 respectively. Before the start of the tournament, a similar fear grappled France too. <p></p> <p></p>But Didier Deschamps side brushed all fears aside to progress into the knockouts with two wins and a loss in the group stages. Poland, on the other hand, qualified for the pre-quarterfinals for the first time since 1986. <p></p> <p></p>Despite having talismanic Robert Lewandowski on their side, Poland won't start favourites against France but can certainly draw inspiration from the so-called smaller teams who have already produced some of the memorable upsets in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Head-To-Head</strong> <p></p> <p></p>France enjoy a healthy 8-3-5 winn-loss-draw advantage against Poland. However, France and Poland at any major international tournament only once -- during the 1982 FIFA World Cup third-place match. Poland won the game 3-2 back then. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Possible Starting XIs</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>France:</strong> Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe <p></p> <p></p><strong>Poland:</strong> Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jakub Kiwior, Kamil Glik, Matty Cash; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Sebastian Szymanski, Krystian Bielik, Piotr Zielinski; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski <p></p> <p></p><strong>When Is France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 Match?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, round of 16 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday from 8:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where To Watch France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 Match In India?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, round of 16 match will be broadcasted live in India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where To Watch Live Streaming Of France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 Match?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Live streaming of France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, round of 16 match will be on JIOCinema.