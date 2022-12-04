Doha: Defending champions France would like to put their loss against Tunisia behind and seal a spot in the quarterfinals on Sunday when they take on Poland in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16.

Interestingly, Italy, Spain and Germany, all made group stage exits while trying to defend their title 2010, 2014 and 2018 respectively. Before the start of the tournament, a similar fear grappled France too.

But Didier Deschamps side brushed all fears aside to progress into the knockouts with two wins and a loss in the group stages. Poland, on the other hand, qualified for the pre-quarterfinals for the first time since 1986.

Despite having talismanic Robert Lewandowski on their side, Poland won’t start favourites against France but can certainly draw inspiration from the so-called smaller teams who have already produced some of the memorable upsets in the tournament.

Head-To-Head

France enjoy a healthy 8-3-5 winn-loss-draw advantage against Poland. However, France and Poland at any major international tournament only once — during the 1982 FIFA World Cup third-place match. Poland won the game 3-2 back then.

Possible Starting XIs

France: Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jakub Kiwior, Kamil Glik, Matty Cash; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Sebastian Szymanski, Krystian Bielik, Piotr Zielinski; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski

When Is France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 Match?

The France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, round of 16 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday from 8:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 Match In India?

The France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, round of 16 match will be broadcasted live in India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where To Watch Live Streaming Of France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16 Match?

Live streaming of France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022, round of 16 match will be on JIOCinema.