LIVE T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier, NAM vs NED Score, Geelong: NAM, NED Try To Stay On Winning Track

Live T20 World Cup Qualifier, Namibia vs Netherlands 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: Namibia would take on the Netherlands in the second round of the Group A qualifiers. Both NAM and NED came out victorious in their opening matches against Sri Lanka and UAE respectively. The winning team would almost make sure their spot in the super 12.

Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibian team pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the T20 World Cup history by defeating the current Asian Champions. On the other hand, Scott Edwards’ Netherland grabbed their victory in a low-scoring thriller. Namibia would be confident with the way they performed but they would still need their top order to score more runs and give a good start. However, the Netherlands performed extremely well with the ball but was struggling during the chase.

NAM vs NED Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad, Stephan Myburgh, Timm van der Gugten

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni, Lohandre Louwrens, Pikky Ya France