LIVE T20 World Cup 2022, SL vs NAM Score, Geelong: Asian Champions Look To Start World Cup Campaign Agains

LIVE T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Namibia Score and Latest match updates: Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka would take on Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia to kick off the T20 World Cup from the GMHBA Stadium situated in Geelong. Both teams are coming off after winning their respective warm-ups in spectacular manner and would be looking forward their performance in the match.

Sri Lanka and Namibia are part of Group A for the T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers along with UAE and Netherlands. The top two teams from the groups would qualify and join the super 12 groups. The Asian Champions, Sri Lanka are the biggest favorite to win the qualifier group A. Namibia won the qualifiers last year and went on to play super 12. They would be looking forward to do the same once again.

SL vs NAM Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock.