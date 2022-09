LIVE T20 World Cup 2022, Team India Squad Selection: Dinesh Karthik Likely To Be Included, Pant Doubtful

New Delhi: The India squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to be held in Australia is likely to be picked on Monday, September 12. The selectors are likely to meet in the afternoon to pick the players. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel who were ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to injuries have cleared their respective fitness tests, according to a report in InsideSport and are likely to be included in the T20 World Cup squad.

As for Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 and is still recovering from the surgery, in all likelihood will miss out and Axar Patel will take his place as a like-for-like replacement. It would be interesting to see if the selectors opt for Ravichandran Ashwin, in absence of Jadeja, since Ashwin brings a lot of experience as well.

The top-order picks itself with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav assured of a spot while Deepak Hooda’s selection might be debatable. The selectors also have a tricky selection in terms of who will keep wickets for India. Rishabh Pant‘s form in the T20Is has not been great off late and leaving Dinesh Karthik out will be a tough call to make. Considering Rahul can also keep, it is highly unlikely that India will go with three wicket-keeping options.

Avesh Khan is likely to miss out and Mohammed Shami is also one of the contenders to make it to the team with the World Cup being held in Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Shami and Harshal Patel are likely to make up the pace composition of the side with Hardik Pandya playing as an pace-bowling all-rounder.

T20 World Cup 2022, Probable India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi/Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar