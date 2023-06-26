LIVE NOW
ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule is set to be unveiled on June 27, 100 days before the tournament commences. A draft schedule of the marquee event is already going viral. As per the draft, ICC World Cup 2023 is set to start on October 5, with England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
ICC World Cup 2023 India Schedule (Draft)
The Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Australia in Chennai in their first match of the mega event. India will next take on Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11 before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Multiple reports are doing rounds that Pakistan does not want to play in Ahmedabad due to security concerns. PCB also wants venue changes for their matches against Afghanistan and Australia, however, BCCI is unlikely to pay any heed to the calls. The final of the World Cup 2023 is set to be played on November 19.
ICC World Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule (Draft)
As per the draft, Pakistan will play their first match on October 6 against Qualifier team in Hyderabad before playing another qualifier team on october 12. Pakistan will take on India in Ahmedabad on October 15 before playing Australia on october 20 in Benguluru and Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai. They will face Bangladesh on October 31, New Zealand on November 5 and England on November 12 in Kolkata.
India will next take on Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11 before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The ICC has announced that the schedule will be revealed on June 27, 100 days before the tournament starts. As per the draft schedule, the tournament is set to start on October 5, with England taking on New Zealand.
